Maserati x Acqua di Parma: Italian icons meet in new travel collection

Acqua di Parma and Maserati launch elegant car diffuser and travel set

By
Model sitting on the deck of a yacht with The Art of Travel Kit and a Maserati Ghibli Spyder parked on shore.
Maserati

Italian icons Maserati and Acqua di Parma joined forces in a collaboration to celebrate passion and elegance in the concept of the Art of Travel. Think sleek cars, fine leather, a whiff of citrus cologne, and even a diffuser that makes your cabin smell like an Italian summer.

Here’s the kicker: it’s not just about looking good behind the wheel. Both brands lean into the idea that travel itself should feel special. For Maserati, that means building machines that turn long drives into grand tours. For Acqua di Parma, it means transforming even the smallest rituals, like fastening driving gloves or switching on a car diffuser, into experiences worth savoring. Put them together, and suddenly, hitting the road feels a lot more stylish.

This is not Maserati’s first partnership with luxe brands. Earlier this year, Maserati announced a collaboration with Italian furniture brand Giorgetti during the 2025 Milan Design Week.

The collection: where performance meets fragrance

Maserati Ghibli Spyder with Acqua di Parma model and product.
Maserati

At the heart of this collaboration is the Acqua di Parma x Maserati Collection, a trio of finely crafted travel companions designed to elevate the driving experience. Leading the lineup is the Andiamo Car Diffuser, finished in Acqua di Parma’s signature yellow and marked with the dual emblems of the Maison and the Trident. It attaches magnetically to the car’s ventilation system, filling the cabin with refined fragrance refills that can be swapped to suit your mood. It’s a practical gadget dressed up in luxury clothing.

Model sitting in a Maserati Ghibli Spyder with the Acqua di Parma Art of Travel Kit on the passenger seat.
Maserati

The collection doesn’t stop there. The Passepartout Leather Charm doubles as a design piece and a portable fragrance touch, holding a 12ml bottle of Colonia Eau de Cologne in a stitched leather case stamped with Maserati’s logo. And then there’s the showpiece: the Art of Travel Coffret. Presented in Acqua di Parma’s hatbox packaging, this ultra-limited set (just 100 pieces worldwide) bundles the diffuser, a Luce di Colonia refill, and a pair of fingerless driving gloves in Maserati-blue nappa leather with yellow piping. It’s equal parts function and fantasy—a box set for anyone who sees driving not as a commute but as an occasion.

Availability and exclusivity

Maserati Acqua di Parma Art of Travel Kit with the sea and cliffs in the background.
Maserati

As you’d expect, this collection isn’t being cranked out in big-box quantities. The Art of Travel Coffret will only be sold in Acqua di Parma boutiques in Milan, Rome, Saint-Tropez, and Paris. The diffuser itself will be more widely available through Maserati showrooms and online, with a limited number also offered via Acqua di Parma’s e-commerce and select boutiques. The exclusivity is deliberate—it’s a nod to both brands’ DNA: luxury, heritage, and the art of doing things slowly, with care.

