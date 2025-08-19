 Skip to main content
The Venom F5 Revolution LF blends four hypercars into one jaw-dropping beast

This one-of-one Hennessey Venom F5 might be the boldest yet

By
The Hennessey Venom F5 LF
Hennessey

You may think there couldn’t possibly be any more Hennessey Venom F5 variations, but you’d be wrong. The Texas-based manufacturer has just unveiled the “Venom F5 Revolution LF” at The Quail.

The “LF” is a “one of one” customer commission, which makes sense when you consider Hennessey is only planning on building 90 or so of the hypercars.

Speaking about the new vehicle, CEO John Hennessey said: “When our customers have a dream, we work to make their dreams come true – exceeding customer expectations is a badge of honor. Our new ‘Maverick’ division enables our customers to take our American Hypercar to a totally new dimension. I see it as the ultimate expression of the American Dream!”

What makes the Venom F5 Revolution LF unique?

Top down view of a Venom F5 LF on a coast road
Hennessey

The Venom F5 Revolution LF stands out in a few ways. It combines aspects of four current Venom F5 variants. The F5 “Revolution” is the track-focused variant of the base model. It has the manual gearbox you would only usually see in the F5-M Roadster. Then there’s the fact it has 2,031 bhp, a significant leap from “the standard” 1817 horsepower the Venom F5 usually comes with, and a feature usually unique to the Venom F5 Revolution Evolution — a variant that also made its debut at The Quail this year. Finally, there’s a lot of exposed carbon fiber on display, similar to what you see from the Venom F5’s “Stealth Series.”

In addition to the stick shift and excessively powerful “V8 Fury” engine, the F5 Revolution LF features the company’s new ‘XCell_2’ tub carbon monocoque, a redesigned center console with “H pattern” shifter, a new front splitter, reshaped dive planes, re-sculpted fender louvres, a new rear deck with integrated lip spoiler, and various other aerodynamic refinements.

