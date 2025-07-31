 Skip to main content
Harley-Davidson to launch sub-$6K small displacement Springer in 2026

Harley to launch first small displacement motorcycle for global markets in 2026

By
Rider on a 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster right side view.
Harley-Davidson

Get ready for the new Harley-Davidson Springer, a small-displacement motorcycle in development since 2021. The Springer is one of two less expensive motorcycles that Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company intends to introduce in 2026. The iconic motorcycle company believes the bikes will attract new customers to the brand at a time when the industry as a whole has seen new motorcycle sales numbers drop.

Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz spoke about the Springer, a new entry-level cruiser, and other developments and plans during a 2025 Q2 earnings presentation to investors on July 30, 2025.

Why Harley-Davidson wants to sell a smaller bike

Harley-Davidson sales have been down 15% year-over-year in 2025. Zeitz spoke about the relative performance of various platforms, including tough times for high-priced large and loaded touring bikes. The newly refreshed Softail Harleys have sold relatively well, as have the company’s RevMax Adventure Touring and Sportster models.

Overall, however, high interest rates and an uncertain economy have not helped motorcycle sales. Harley-Davidson believes it needs to appeal to

What Harley-Davidson released about the Springer

2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster cruiser motorcycle parked in an alley outside a brick building.
2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

Details about the new small-displacement Harley were sparse, other than a planned selling price of less than $6,000. That price level, as well as a lower-priced cruiser platform, reverse a general upward trend in prices for larger and more loaded large touring bikes. Zeitz mentioned that customers reacted favorably to the recent downward-price adjustment of the  $9,999 Nightster cruiser as evidence of buyer interest.

Zeitz referred to the emotional side of motorcycle sales when he mentioned the spirit of the new Springer, inspired by the earliest Harley-Davidson Springer Softwail, which launched in 1949.

Inspired by our heritage and the spirit of the iconic Harley-Davidson Springer motorcycle,” Zeitz said, “this new bike embodies boldness, irreverence and fun, capturing the rebellious energy that defines the Harley-Davidson experience.” 

Zeitz also stated that the new Springer would be profitable for the company as well as “highly accessible.” Zeitz did not present the Springer and new cruiser motorcycles as a shift, but as a way to attract new customers for the company’s future years when big bikes are once again in high demand.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…

