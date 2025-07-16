Milwaukee roars as Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2025 takes over the city

More bikes than usual roared into Milwaukee for the 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival July 10 -13. Inclement weather on Friday shortened the schedule, but otherwise, the music, parties, exhibits, and exhibitions continued for more than 32,000 attendees and over 15,000 motorcycles.

Music and entertainment

Playing to a sold-out crowd, Chris Stapleton was the headliner on the Main Stage at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee Lakefront. Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrel, 49 Winchester, and The Droptines were among the acts that opened for Stapleton Friday. Buckcherry performed on the Harley-Davidson Museum Rockford Fosgate stage on Thursday night.

Pro riders Axell Hodges and Takayuki Higashino were the stars of The Monster Energy Freestyle Motocross Shows on Friday and Saturday.

Special events at the Harley-Davidson Museum included the Ives Brothers Wall of Death Stunt Show and the V-Twin Visionary Custom Motorcycle Showcase.

Other 2025 HD Homecoming events



In addition to the chance for free test rides on 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, attendees could take a self-guided tour of the engine assembly and machining areas at the Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations facility in nearby Menomonee Falls.

At the Harley-Davidson Headquarters on Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, visitors could tour the area that was the original manufacturing facility for Harley-Davidson. Also on Saturday morning, a fundraiser, The Women’s Ride, was held to support the Cancer Research Institute in memory of the “first lady of motorcycling,” Nancy Davidson.

Finally, six Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted a variety of events and entertainment for HD Homecoming Festival attendees.

The party continues next year when Harley-Davidson will host the 2026 HD Homecoming Festival July 9-12 in Milwaukee.