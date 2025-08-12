 Skip to main content
Ford celebrates Bronco legacy with 60th anniversary edition for 2026

2026 Ford Bronco 60th anniversary package debuts with bold styling

By
Two 2026 Ford Bronco 60th Anniversary Package SUVs parked on desert sand.
Ford Motor Company

Ford is celebrating the Ford Bronco’s lengthy 60-year legacy with a special anniversary edition.  The first-generation Bronco was introduced on August 11, 1965. Now in its sixth generation, the 2026 Bronco 60th Anniversary Package will be available to order in October with the 4-door Outer Banks model equipped with the brawny Bronco Sasquatch package.

Why the Bronco is so special

2026 Bronco with 60th Anniversary Package parked on desert sand at night with dramatic lighting left front three quarter view
Considered the first sport-utility vehicle by many, the Bronco has always combined off-road capability and performance since its introduction. Even though production was suspended for 25 years from 1996 to 2021, Bronco fans, old and new, welcomed the announcement of its return and eagerly awaited the closest competitor to the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

2026 Bronco with 60th Anniversary Package parked on desert sand right front three quarter view.
Ford Motor Company

The Bronco 60th Anniversary Package

Front view of a 2026 Bronco with the 60th Anniversary Package.
Ford Motor Company

The 60th Anniversary Package builds on the gutsy Sasquatch treatment. The Sasquatch adds:

  • Advanced 4×4 system with high-clearance suspension
  • aggressive final drive ratio
  • electronic-locking front and rear differentials
Unique exterior and interior style elements and functional upgrades enrich Broncos with the 60th Anniversary package.

On the outside:

  • 35-inch Goodyear rugged terrain tires with 17-inch Granity Grey alloy wheels
  • a new grille inspired by the original Bronco with Warm Alloy paint and BRONCO in bright Vermillion Red
  • two color schemes:
    • Wimbledon White body and roof with Vermillion Red accents
    • Ruby Red body and a Wimbledon White roof
  • 60th Anniversary badging and unique design accents
  • wheelbase-length running boards
  • hard center rear tire cover

On the inside, the special models feature:

  • Ebony leather upholstery on the seat outers and bolsters
  • Alpine leather seat inserts with embroidered 60th Anniversary logos
  • Alpine marine-grade vinyl armrests
  • leather-topped dash with Alpine stitching
  • A-pillar grab handles
Rear view of a 2026 Bronco with the 60th Anniversary Package.
Ford Motor Company

Pricing for the 2026 Bronco 60th Anniversary package will be available in October.

