Audi Concept C debuts with bold design and convertible roof

Audi just introduced radical simplicity as the design theme for the new Audi Concept C and all future models. A two-seat EV sports car, the Concept C is more than a show pony, Audi says —it’s a statement about where the brand is headed, blending radical simplicity with technical precision.

The Audi Concept C’s exterior faces

The center of the Concept C is the vertical frame—a modern reinterpretation of Audi’s heritage that gives the car a strong face, inspired by the 1936 Type C and the 2004 Audi A6, the third-generation platform of that model. The Concept C combines the sleek presence of a coupe with the freedom of open-top driving. This is the first time Audi has used an electrically retractable hardtop.

The EV battery will be located in the center of the car, and that placement controls the proportions. Audi’s four-ring logo remains and carries over to the headlights and taillights, each consisting of four horizontally-arranged lights.



The Titantium color Audi uses is supposed to evoke warm, technical elegance, and it works. Many German luxury performance cars have traditionally used glowing silver colorways with success, such as the Mercedes Silver Arrows.

Inside the Audi Concept C

Inside, the car reflects the same minimalist approach. Clean architecture, tactile metal controls, and warm titanium-inspired tones create a refined space without distraction. Technology plays a supporting role, offering intuitive interaction through shy tech and haptic feedback. The result is a sports car that feels both futuristic and grounded in Audi’s precision.

Audi claims that the Concept C is a preview of a future production model and also sets the stage for additional vehicles later on. No technical information, pricing, or availability is available for the Concept C.