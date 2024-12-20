 Skip to main content
Ride Norway’s Arctic Train for a front-row seat to the northern lights

All aboard!

By
Arctic Train
Looking for a quick, unforgettable way to experience Norway’s natural wonders? Hop aboard the Arctic Train on the famed Ofot Line, the country’s northernmost railway. This unique journey winds through spectacular Arctic landscapes, offering a front-row seat to some of the world’s most breathtaking sights – from snow-covered peaks and glistening waterfalls to the magical northern lights.

These trips, which take just a few hours, are perfect for travelers seeking a one-of-a-kind day adventure. The Arctic Train experience even takes you beyond Norway’s borders into parts of Sweden, making it an adventure full of stunning contrasts and natural beauty.

The Northern Lights Train

The Northern Lights Train
The Northern Lights Train is one of the Arctic Train’s most popular rides. This unforgettable experience will take you deep into the mountains, far from the bright city lights, where your chances of witnessing the northern lights are significantly increased.

Your journey begins as the guides welcome you aboard the Arctic Train, and you embark on the scenic Ofoten line. The first stop is at Bjørnfjell, a border station to Sweden. After a brief stay, the adventure continues as you head toward Katterat station, 374 meters above sea level. Here, the chase for the northern lights continues as you explore the area and listen to fascinating stories about the Aurora Borealis.

At Katterat station, a campfire will be lit, and you’ll be treated to delicious pastries and warm beverages while enjoying the breathtaking views.

This journey lasts about three hours, starting at Narvik Train Station at 5:30 p.m. and returning at 10:00 p.m.

Prices start at $113.

The Arctic Train

The Arctic Train
If you prefer to experience the stunning Arctic landscapes in the daylight, hop aboard The Arctic Train. Also departing from Narvik Train Station, this journey is a bit shorter and offers a chance to witness the engineering marvels of tunnels and bridges that wind through the breathtaking Arctic terrain.

Enjoy panoramic views of the ice-blue fjord in Narvik, towering mountains, and dramatic waterfalls while learning about the region’s history, as your guide shares interesting facts along the way. The train will then stop in Bjørnfjell, before making its way back to Narvik.

This train operates daily at 9:00 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. throughout the year, except in December.

Prices start at $52.

Amanda Teague
