Bicycles offer an excellent way to get some exercise, or head outside and get some fresh air. Unfortunately, they’re not accessible to everyone. If you have knee pain, back problems, exercise-induced asthma, or similarly debilitating health issues, a long bike ride is going to do more harm than good. Pedaling, especially uphill or on rough terrain, can be extremely taxing. If you’re riding through a city or urban area, the stop-and-go, combined with pedaling, is even worse.

Electric bikes – like Rad Bikes’ RadCity 5 Plus – eliminate many of the roadblocks, barriers, and challenges that people would otherwise face with a traditional bicycle. More importantly, they offer a host of benefits beyond both traditional pedal-based bicycles and gas-powered vehicles, which also makes them beneficial to everyone, regardless of their health status. E-bikes are a more eco-conscious option to riding in gas-powered vehicles, and they’re more versatile than pedal-based bikes – faster too! If you want a better option as a commuter, or you want to go on more relaxing joy rides, keep reading!

What Is an Electric Bike, and Why Would You Want One?

Let’s start with the basics. What sets an electric bike apart from a traditional pedal-powered one?

The answer is pretty much what you’d expect. An electric bike is generally outfitted with an electric motor, which propels the bike, like a moped or scooter. There are still pedals, so you can pedal as you would with a traditional bike, but the motor provides extra power to improve speed, efficiency, and the overall experience. For example, let’s say you’re commuting to work on an electric bike in the summer heat. That electric motor helps you move faster, with less effort, so you’re not sweating profusely or out of breath by the time you get to your destination.

Electric bikes change the cycling game completely, and they can also make a ride much more enjoyable. Steep hills that were a chore while pedaling are much easier to traverse now. Going for a ride on trails? Now it’s really a joyride! The motor provides additional power so you don’t have to pedal as hard, and you can spend a little more time enjoying the outdoors!

But they also make it much easier to keep up with more skilled, or more athletic riders, as well. If you’re out riding as a family or with friends, keeping pace is not difficult or strenuous anymore. That, coupled with the need to put in less work, means more of your loved ones are going to be willing to go for that ride in the first place! If they’re on a regular bike you can keep pace, or if they want to have a more casual ride with you, they can also hop on an e-bike!

Moreover, because they’re like any other bike, electric bikes can go anywhere a traditional bicycle can. You can ride on sidewalks, trails, roads, bike paths, off-road, and much more. There are different types of electric bikes, too, including mountain-style bikes! The RadRover 6 Plus is the perfect e-bike for off-road adventures, just to name an option. If you’ve ever wanted to get off the trails and ride out in the wilderness, but don’t necessarily have the strength or willpower, e-bikes can make that happen!

Are They Really Eco-Friendly?

Compared to most vehicles, e-bikes are both cheaper and better for the environment. For starters, they don’t require gas or fuel, and they produce no emissions while the motor is running. What’s more, commuting on an e-bike – or riding around – will save you money on gas, if you do have a car. There are no licensing fees, insurance costs, and additional expenses, either. You can also tack on racks or baskets to hold groceries and other items, so they work great for local deliveries, rides, and visits. They’re super versatile!

Since e-bikes are charged through a mains outlet, a regular power outlet, you can recharge them just about anywhere. At a coffee shop, café, at work, at home, at school, you name it! Even better, the battery on a Rad Bike is detachable, and the charger stays with your bike unless you leave it elsewhere. That way, you can remove the battery and charge it wherever you go, and you don’t have to worry about parking your bike next to an outlet, specifically. You can keep it locked up if you’re securing it, and just bring the battery with you. Can you imagine how much easier that is if you’re out biking as a family, too? It makes things simpler overall. After commuting to work, you can lock up the bike, detach the battery, bring it with you to your office and plug it in to charge. That way, when you clock out and it’s time to go home, you just reattach the battery and it’s all powered up for the trip! If you’re just riding around on a day off, you can do the same while visiting shops, or grabbing a bite to eat!

RadCity 5 Plus: Parsing the True Benefits of an E-Bike

Choosing a bike may seem complicated because they’re engineered for select activities – like city trips versus trails. One of the best general options is the RadCity 5 Plus.

The RadCity 5 Plus is a European-style electric bike designed for use in the city and urban areas. It can hold a total payload of 275-pounds, beyond just the rider. Here’s why that matters: You can customize the bike by adding baskets and storage to hold your belongings. So, you could gear up for a picnic, a day out on the town, bring along school or work supplies, or whatever you need – without bogging down the bike.

The 750-Watt geared hub motor offers lots of power and is supported by the 48-volt 14 Ampere-hours Lithium-Ion battery to travel up to 50-miles, or slightly more, per charge. A backlit LCD shows battery charge, speed, distance, trip distance, the pedal assist level, a wattmeter, and more. On the front of the bike is an LED headlight for use in the evening or low-light conditions, and a rear integrated taillight with brake light. Those lights make it safer to ride, day or night, and also illuminate the road or path ahead.

Additional features include:

Puncture-resistant tires

Custom and efficient tire tread

Hydraulic disk brakes

Adjustable pedal assist

Low standover height to make 5’4” to 6’5” riders more comfortable

Short and agile suspension for city riding

Full customization with baskets, racks, bags, and more

A 14-day free trial means you can try out the bike – or another from Rad Bikes – and get a full refund if you’re not satisfied. Moreover, shipping is covered, and you’ll get access to the team’s world-class support. They’ll provide 24/7 expert e-bike advice, maintenance tips, how-to’s, and more.

Editors' Recommendations