 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Hurry, This Pre-Sale Discount on Growatt’s New INFINITY 1300 Won’t Last Long

Briley Kenney
By
GROWATT INFINITY 1300 powering office during outage.

This content was produced in partnership with Growatt.

Portable power stations are incredibly versatile, and pretty much everyone should own one for backups, emergencies, and general power needs. In an outage, they can provide valuable energy to charge your mobile devices, electronics, and even small appliances to cook or prepare food. While they do come in many forms, Growatt is a leader in the market, known for its capable and reliable solar power solutions. Its gearing up to launch its latest product, the INFINITY 1300 portable power station. With a 1,382-watt-hour capacity, an 1800-watt output, 14 total outlets, and a LiFePO4 battery — offering over 3,000 cycles — the INFINITY 1300 is going to make quite an impact.

Related Videos

But we haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. During the pre-sale period, which runs from April 17 to April 30, Growatt is offering an incredible deal on the INFINITY 1300 that will save you $300. Normally $1,299, you can pre-order for $999 during the pre-sale period. Owning one of these power stations will put you in a great position if you ever run into power issues, whether because of a standard outage, unexpected events, or something else entirely. You can grab that deal below, or keep reading to take a closer look at what Growatt’s newest power station is capable of.

Pre-Order Now

Why You Should Buy the Growatt INFINITY 1300 Portable Power Station

Man using INFINITY 1300 to power tools outdoors.

Portable power stations work like standard generators or large-size backup batteries, except they produce no emissions because they’re completely electric. That also means you can use them in scenarios where you wouldn’t otherwise, like safely in small living spaces such as RVs, apartments, and inside your home, even during the cold winter months. Growatt’s INFINITY 1300 is no exception to this rule, in fact, it expands upon that by offering more power, in its reasonably-sized capacity, and a huge degree of convenience thanks to 14 outlets including AC, DC, USB-A, and USB-C — and the top is a wireless charging pad — which can be used to power nearly anything you throw at it.

Related

The INFINITY 1300 can be used virtually anywhere. Musicians and creatives can use it to power equipment at a venue or during outdoor concerts. Photographers can use it to power outdoor photo shoots. Families can use it to power speakers, lights, and other electronics during a cookout or social gathering, or for DIY gardening and landscaping tasks. Off-roaders can use it to charge their phones, recording equipment, and other gear while on a trip. You name it, it’s pretty much possible. Above all, the INFINITY 1300 offers peace of mind during unexpected events like power outages. Because it also supports a UPS or uninterruptible power supply feature, with a 20ms switchover time, so it can keep anything you need powered on, whether you’re home or away during an event. Things like your fridge, computer, modem or router, and even medical equipment, will remain powered on no matter what happens.

Inside the INFINITY 1300 is an efficient and reliable LiFePO4 battery, which will last for more than 3,000 power cycles without losing power or efficiency, which is the equivalent of about 10 years. Compared to the rest of the market that’s outstanding and provides you with unprecedented reliability. Moreover, you can charge it in several ways, using a car outlet, a wall outlet, or plugging in solar panels to charge via renewable energy. Through traditional outlets, it will charge to full in 1.8 hours, and through solar, thanks to a 99% MPPT efficiency, it will charge to full in about 2.5 hours, and has a wide DC voltage range for more solar options. The bidirectional inverter technology enables large power inputs without a need for bulky adapters and add-ons. Plus, there are smart app controls so you can check in remotely, configure settings, and interact with the station all via your mobile device. If it’s down on the ground, for example, you don’t have to bend over or move everything around it just to get to the control panel. Instead, you can just take out your phone and change everything you need via the Growatt app.

The pre-sale for Growatt’s INFINITY 1300 all-in-one power hub and portable power station runs from April 17 until April 30. During that time, you can enjoy a discount of $300, bringing the price down to $999, instead of its usual $1,299. That’s a phenomenal deal, but you’ll need to hurry if you’re interested because it’s not going to last forever.

Pre-Order Now

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Freelance Writer

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends, he's writing how-to content, and guides for Lifewire, Ideaing, and several other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Pack your multiday backpack for comfort with our guide
How to pack your overnight backpack
A man treks through the Scottish highlands with mountains all around

One of the most frustrating things I see all the time on the trail is badly packed backpacks. You pass a group of otherwise capable-looking hikers, only to see that their packs are bent out of shape, their gear is hanging out everywhere, and they're being pulled all over the place by their poor weight distribution. You want to stop and help them, but is your unsolicited advice welcome, or will you sound like a hiking snob? Perhaps it's in the delivery, but surely they can't be comfortable.

Packing a backpack is an art form. Once you have your packing down, it becomes therapeutic to piece your puzzle together in a way that fits perfectly and comfortably and means that the hiking backpack you bought with the expensive back system actually works like the label promised. This might sound like too much excitement just for packing, but trust me, once you learn how to pack a backpack properly, it becomes second nature and allows you to hit the trail so much more comfortably. So, how do you do it?
Essentials vs. luxuries
There are items you simply can't go trekking without. These include your sleeping system — a camping tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping pad, as well as food and usually a stove. Then you need spare clothing, a waterproof jacket and pants, and space for a water bottle and purification system. It's worth writing yourself a backpacking checklist for the first few hikes and adjusting it to suit you.

Read more
What’s the difference between 2 and 3 layer Gore-Tex?
This guide will help you decide if you need 2L, 2.5L, or 3L Gore-Tex
Man with pack looks out over Yellowstone wilderness on overcast day

When it comes to buying the next waterproof jacket, there's no doubt in most people's minds that Gore-Tex is the gold standard for waterproof quality. Gore-Tex is renowned among outdoorsmen for being among the most breathable waterproof fabrics on the market. It's ideal for hiking, backcountry ski touring, and trail running while staying waterproof when you're not being highly active, unlike some other styles of waterproofing.

Of course, no matter how well you care for your waterproof gear, it will eventually need to be replaced. As with all outdoor technology, the use of Gore-Tex is constantly evolving as companies strive to make their products lighter, more reliable, harder wearing, and increasingly versatile. You'll notice when looking for your next outdoor waterproof jacket that Gore-Tex is currently labeled as 2L, 2.5L, or 3L — the L standing for layers. But what do these mean, and how do they apply to you?

Read more
Reading this $10 book can save you thousands on golf lessons
If you're going to drop a bunch of money on golf lessons, read our favorite golf book first
Someone about to sink a shot while golfing.

Picking up a new sport is tricky at any age, but that's especially true when you're an adult. If you've noticed that all of your friends seem to be hitting the links for a quick nine holes of golf (as you may be aware, there are plenty of Instagram-worthy golf courses out there) and are starting to feel left out, your first impulse may be to try to get yourself golf lessons. While lessons can certainly be helpful, they also can get expensive quickly. Thankfully, there's a book that covers a lot of the same information at a fraction of the cost. Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf, which was written by Ben Hogan in 1985, covers all of the simplest parts of the game.
In the book, Hogan, who was one of the greatest golfers in the history of the sport, walks through the fundamentals of the game, in part because he always believed that anyone with decent coordination could become a totally serviceable player. The book comes complete with diagrams and illustrations that help you grasp the fundamentals. Be careful, though — Hogan stresses that one of the keys to success in golf is patience.
Each chapter of the book focuses on one lesson, and the book is well-written enough to make it compelling for any would-be golfer. Even after you've finished the book, though, what makes it so useful is the way that you can continue to reference it as you begin to play golf yourself. The illustrations scattered throughout highlight ideal grips, forms, and everything else you need to know to handle the basics.

This book will not instantly make you a pro
Although Five Lessons is a remarkably valuable book, no book can transform you into a pro instantly. It takes plenty of patience and hard work to master golf, and this book is clear about this from its opening pages. What this book will allow you to do, though, is grasp the fundamentals of the game more quickly so that you can move on to more advanced things more quickly.

Read more