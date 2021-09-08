How To Save Over $100 With Vitamix Deals Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for one of the best blenders out there? Right now, you can save over $100 on two different Vitamix blenders, both offering a professional-grade service in your kitchen. Easily considered an essential kitchen tool nowadays, these Vitamix deals are available at Amazon for a limited time only. If you’re serious about your blending needs, you won’t want to miss out. Let’s take a look at them in more detail.

Vitamix KC33000, Black A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender — $379, was $500

With a huge saving of $120 working out at 24% off the usual price, the Vitamix KC33000, Black A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender is an instantly attractive offer. Built to last, it has laser-cut, hardened stainless steel blades that can handle the toughest of ingredients while always giving you great-tasting blends for years to come. Variable speed control and a pulse feature mean you can manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe with the blender smart enough to automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen. A programmable digital timer means you won’t have to worry about over- or under-processing your recipes, with touchscreen controls proving super convenient every step of the way. It pairs up well with the Vitamix perfect blend app, too, so you can use 17 programs and set up over 500 recipes via the blender.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender — $575, was $700

A huge $125 off means this Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is down to just $575. For the price, you get all the same features as the Vitamix KC33000, Black A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, and even more. That includes five dedicated program settings specifically designed for smoothies, hot soups, dips, frozen desserts, and a smart self-cleaning mode. Covering the main reasons why you might want to use a blender, each mode automatically adjusts to your container size and does everything for you, saving you plenty of time and effort. On the machine’s highest speed, it takes just 60 seconds to self-clean so you can get back to blending in barely any time at all. For the keen blender enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with this high-end solution.

