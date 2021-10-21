Black Friday Air Fryer Deals are Live at Walmart — Save Big Today

Early Walmart Black Friday deals are here and that means some exceptional Black Friday air fryer deals. With deep discounts on some great air fryers, this is the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to a new kitchen gadget for the whole family to enjoy. If you’re keen to enjoy crispier food that’s healthier for you, these are the Black Friday deals you need to check out. Read on while we guide you through them.

Ninja AF100 4 Quart Air Fryer — $69, was $89

Ninja is one of the best air fryer brands out there so you know you’re onto a good thing with this Ninja AF100 4 Quart Air Fryer. It’s capable of cooking up to 2 pounds of French Fries at once so it’s ideal for the whole family. With a temperature range of between 105°F and 400°F, it’s perfect for gently removing moisture from foods or quickly cooking and crisping them up as well. A dehydrate function proves extra useful plus everything about it is easy to clean and maintain. For the regular family, this is a great option at a really good price.

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart — $129, was $152

With an extra-large 10-quart cooking capacity, the PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus is ideal for large gatherings. With 1,700 watts of power, it includes 10 pre-programmed settings including a reheat function so you won’t have to worry about complicated settings here. Alongside that, you’re able to rotisserie an entire 4-pound chicken or up to 12 ounces of French Fries with temperature settings up to 400F available. With a large and easy-to-grip handle plus auto shut-off functionality, it’s suitably safe and practical too.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-quart Air Fryer — $139, was $160

The first air fryer to offer two independent baskets, the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-quart Air Fryer is a great option for ambitious chefs. It lets you cook two foods at once with different temperatures possible for both. With settings for air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating, there’s plenty of functionality here with a large 8-quart capacity meaning you can cook up to 4 pounds of French Fries or chicken wings at once. It’s all easy to clean and dishwasher safe too saving you the need to devote plenty of time to washing up duties.

