One of Nike’s best running shoes is 26% off right now

Jen Allen
A close up of someone wearing the Nike Air VaporMax where you can only see the bottom of their legs and the shoes.
Nike

These days, running shoe technology is so much more complex than just buying the coolest-looking running shoes. Big business and the best way to keep your joints safe and your personal bests better than ever, Nike has a fantastic deal on the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2023 running shoes. They usually cost $210 but they’re down to $155 so you save a huge $55 off the regular price. Considered to be some of the best running shoes around, these are ones not to be missed out on. Keen to learn more? Take a look at what else we have to say about them or you can just get straight to purchasing by tapping the button below.

Why you should buy the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2023

Nike Air VaporMax technology has taken seven years to get from ideation to release. Representing a new era for Nike, the technology is meant to capture the feeling of “running on air” with the Air unit restructured so that it attaches directly to the upper. The idea is that as you step down, each lug is pushed into the Air unit, thereby ramping up the pressure. As you step off again, the pressure releases thereby creating springy bounce along with superior flexibility. Just imagine how much that will enhance your times while also keeping your joints protected from any repetitive damage.

With the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2023, it’s the first one-piece Air unit to run the entire length of a shoe, which helps with its ability to create smoother transitions and better cushioning. A seamless collar effortlessly sculpts your ankle as well as reduces hot spots.

The shoe weighs less than any other model with this Air unit so far, while being stretchy and supportive, as well as breathable. It’s made with at least 20% recycled content by weight too so it’s better for the environment.

Whether you’re hitting the sidewalk or using one of the best treadmills to work out, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2023 are the perfect running shoes for giving you the best experience. They look great and you truly can’t put a price on protection for limbs, especially if you’re planning on building up your running miles substantially.

Right now, you can buy the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2023 for $155 at Nike, saving $55 or 26% off the regular price. The deal is currently available on four different colorways with many different sizes available, but we’re expecting options to reduce the longer the deal goes on. Check it out now if you’re keen to buy a pair, especially if you have a common shoe size, otherwise you might miss out on this fantastic deal.

