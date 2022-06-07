Save 50% on This North Face Men’s Down Vest at REI Today

Whether you are a big fan of the great outdoors or you simply prefer to stay cozy and warm all year long, The North Face is one of the go-to brands for practical and stylish men’s fashion, creating some of the best jackets for men. Right now, Nordstrom is offering a massive discount on The North Face Men’s Stretch Down Vest, reducing the price from $189 down to $94 — a whopping 50% off and $95 in savings. This vest comes top-rated by REI’s customers and it’s not hard to guess why. It’s currently available in Monterey Blue in the full range of sizes, so this is a deal that you definitely don’t want to sleep on.

Equally impressive is The North Face Men’s Stretch Down Vest’s casual style and compressible warmth. This vest is perfect for those in need of an outer or mid layer for outdoor activities or those who prefer a stroll through the city or on a winding trail. With a slim fit and low profile, this vest is extremely versatile and can be layered in any number of ways. Its exposed, reverse-coil zipper pockets are the perfect places to securely store your essentials when you’re on the move.

Made from 700-fill-power goose down, The North Face Men’s Stretch Down Vest provides a surprising amount of warmth for a garment that’s so easily compressed. The PFC-free durable water repellent finish allows moisture to form beads on the surface, keeping you dry and comfortable no matter the weather. Additionally, the stretch-woven fabric creates maximum mobility as well as comfort, making this a vest you’re going to want to wear all day, every day.

The North Face Men’s Stretch Down Vest packs a lot of punch for an extremely compressible vest. At 50% off the original retail price of $189, $94 feels like a deal that truly cannot be beaten. This vest has been discontinued in Monterey Blue, so once REI sells out, it’s gone for good. Take advantage of this deal while all sizes remain in stock and don’t forget that REI offers free shipping on every purchase of $50 or more. The North Face never disappoints and this deal isn’t any different.

