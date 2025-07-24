We could be getting the third season of Shrinking a little bit ahead of schedule

Although Apple TV+ has a number of hits on its hands, Shrinking has proven to be one of the service’s most successful shows over the course of its first two seasons. After the second season wrapped up in December of 2024, fans have been eagerly anticipating a third outing.

Unlike some shows that take years to return, it’s now looking like Shrinking could be back before the end of the year after news broke that the third season has finished filming. In a video shared across Apple TV’s various social media channels, we see Jason Segel and Harrison Ford addressing the show’s cast and crew as production wraps.

“You guys are the best,” Ford is seen saying in the video. “The very, very best at what you do, and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just f——- amazing. I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again.”

Segel then says “Yeah buddy,” which gives Ford the chance to say “I wasn’t talking to you” before grabbing his jacket and walking off.

Given that production has now wrapped, it seems distinctly possible that Shrinking could be back before the end of the year. It seems like they might be targeting roughly the same Ocotber to December window that the show aired in last year. In an era when fellow Apple shows like Severance are off the air for years between seasons, the news that Shrinking could be back so quickly is a welcome development for fans.