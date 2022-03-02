Shop The Urban Outfitters Spring 2022 Bedding Shop

Spring is approaching (and depending on where you live, you might have already been enjoying some unseasonably warm weather). Most guys put away their fall and winter clothes and break out their shorts, tees, and polo shirts as March rolls around, but too many of us don’t do the same with our bedding. If you’re stuck in the habit of using the same set of sheets year-round, now’s the perfect time to change that, as the Urban Outfitters Spring 2022 Bedding Shop has something to spruce up any space. You can check out the entire collection for yourself, but we’ve gone ahead and picked out a few of our own favorites.

Washed Cotton Duvet Cover

Sometimes you just can’t beat a classic, and it doesn’t get more timeless than solids. If you hold the maxim “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication” close to your heart (whether Da Vinci actually said that or not, we’re inclined to agree with it), then the Washed Cotton duvet and sheet set is for you. It’s available in a nice variety of colors if basic white isn’t your thing, but for us, the bright, clean look of white linens is absolutely perfect for the spring and summer. You can add the pillowcases here.

Heathered Jersey Duvet Cover

If you want your bed to feel as soft, cozy, and inviting as possible these T-Shirt Knit Heathered Jersey duvet covers are just the right fit. You can grab matching pillowcases separately, depending on the style you choose. But the fabric material and the design will go with just about any type of bedding imaginable. There are a couple of colors to choose from, giving you a degree of personalization in muted yet exquisite pastels. They’ll definitely transform your bedroom and make you want to spend a little more time under the sheets.

Myla Floral Duvet Set

Many floral designs cleave towards the feminine side, but the Myla duvet set is distinctly masculine — especially in the charcoal color, which is our favorite of the five different shades available, although the yellow looks great too and is perfect for introducing a spring and summer vibe to your bedroom. The blooming floral print on the soft-woven cotton/polyester fabric is subtle and understated, adding some nice colors to the duvet and pillowcases without being too busy or loud. This is available as a set, so it includes the duvet as well as one or two pillowcases (one pillowcase with the twin/twin XL duvet, and two with the queen and king duvets).

Palmer Linen Duvet Cover

Turn your bedroom into a sanctuary with these crisp linen-blend duvet covers. They tone down the style, giving the space a minimalist feel, while still adding some color and personality. The textural weave is subtle yet pleasing to the eye, and feels phenomenal when you’re rubbing up against it. There are a few different colors and styles available, so feel free to choose your favorite!

Tindra Duvet Cover

On the other hand, if you want to spice up your bedroom with some unique colors and patterns, the Tindra duvet cover is the perfect way to add some Bohemian flair to your sleeping space. The 100% cotton fabric sports a gorgeous motif on a background of rust red, burnt orange, and soft pinks, cultivating a warm, relaxing aesthetic that’s masculine and perfectly appropriate for the warmer seasons — although the coloration makes it great for autumn as well. The sham set is available here.

Tessie Bed Canopy

One of the best ways to make your bed a more relaxing and restful space is with a hanging canopy. The Tessie canopy, available in white or burnt orange, is just the thing to turn your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. You can hang it from either a four-poster bed frame or from the ceiling (we imagine that, like most people, your bed frame probably doesn’t have posts), while adjustable ties let you easily raise the canopy when you want to let the light in or lower it when it’s time to enjoy some privacy or get intimate. It’s also made from 100% breathable cotton to keep things light and airy while you sleep.