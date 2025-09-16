Robert Redford was the kind of movie star we should want more of

The distinction between actors and movie stars has always been fuzzy. All movie stars are actors, at least by trade, but there’s some ineffable quality that separates even a great actor from movie stardom. In the aftermath of Robert Redford’s death, it’s worth thinking through what made him so powerful on screen, even if he never disappeared into a role.

In fact, the fact that Redford was always playing some version of himself seems like a core aspect of movie stardom. A great actor can become anyone, but a great movie star is someone you show up for time and time again, in part because there’s always going to be something familiar about them. Redford never won an Oscar for acting, and that’s because the kind of charm and charisma he exuded on screen seemed effortless. How do you award an actor who seems to so naturally belong in front of the camera?

To his immense credit, though, Redford chose roles that pushed and challenged that persona. He came to prominence as an actor when Hollywood was changing and growing, and he embraced the industry’s evolution, taking on work in movies like All the President’s Men and 3 Days of the Condor. These movies have endured for a reason, and part of that reason is Redford’s charisma and natural chemistry with his co-stars.

Just as crucial as his work on screen, though, was Redford’s commitment to movies as a director and as the founder of Sundance. Redford clearly had an abiding passion for movies and used his fame and clout to make more of them available to more people. He was the kind of movie star that’s rare in any era. We only get one or two of them in every generation. He clearly loved to work, but just as importantly, we loved to watch him do his thing.