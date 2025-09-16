 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Robert Redford was the kind of movie star we should want more of

The actor is one of the best movie stars of any era.

By
Sissy Spacek and Robert Redford in The Old Man a& the Gun.
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Fox Searchlight Pictures

The distinction between actors and movie stars has always been fuzzy. All movie stars are actors, at least by trade, but there’s some ineffable quality that separates even a great actor from movie stardom. In the aftermath of Robert Redford’s death, it’s worth thinking through what made him so powerful on screen, even if he never disappeared into a role.

In fact, the fact that Redford was always playing some version of himself seems like a core aspect of movie stardom. A great actor can become anyone, but a great movie star is someone you show up for time and time again, in part because there’s always going to be something familiar about them. Redford never won an Oscar for acting, and that’s because the kind of charm and charisma he exuded on screen seemed effortless. How do you award an actor who seems to so naturally belong in front of the camera?

Recommended Videos

To his immense credit, though, Redford chose roles that pushed and challenged that persona. He came to prominence as an actor when Hollywood was changing and growing, and he embraced the industry’s evolution, taking on work in movies like All the President’s Men and 3 Days of the Condor. These movies have endured for a reason, and part of that reason is Redford’s charisma and natural chemistry with his co-stars.

Just as crucial as his work on screen, though, was Redford’s commitment to movies as a director and as the founder of Sundance. Redford clearly had an abiding passion for movies and used his fame and clout to make more of them available to more people. He was the kind of movie star that’s rare in any era. We only get one or two of them in every generation. He clearly loved to work, but just as importantly, we loved to watch him do his thing.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

Editors’ Recommendations

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos thinks movie theaters are outdated because he wants to
We're not surprised, but we're definitely a little disappointed
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State

Hollywood CEOs, especially these days, are not exactly known for being in touch with the reasons people love their products. Even by that low standard, though, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos's recent comments about the theatrical experience were still pretty rough.

During a brief discussion at the Time100 Summit, Sarandos said that Netflix was "saving Hollywood."

Read more
The next Hunger Games movie has found its lead actors
The movie will be set 24 years before the original Hunger Games.
Sunrise on the Reaping cover

Following the success of Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest book in the Hunger Games series, Deadline is reporting that the film adaptation that is set to release in 2026 has found its lead actors. Joseph Zada will play Haymitch in the film, while Whitney Peak will play Lenore Dove, Haymitch's romantic partner.

The film will be set 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take her sister's place in the Hunger Games. The book follows Haymitch, the District 12 victor who mentors Katniss and Peeta, as he wins his own Games on their 50th anniversary.

Read more
Predator: Badlands is giving Predator fans the movie they’ve always wanted
The movie is set to hit theaters in November, years after the debut of Prey.
Elle Fanning in Predator Badlands

After the success of Prey, there's some new energy in the Predator franchise. What's even better for Predator fans, though, is that the next installment seems designed to give them something they've always wanted. Namely, a movie that follows a predator's POV.

In the first trailer for Predator: Badlands, a predator named Dek is exiled from his clan, only to meet a humanoid-looking life-form played by Elle Fanning. The two of them team up to take on something that "can't be killed," and a long the way, we get some pretty incredible looks at the homeworld of the predators.

Read more