 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Jake Paul Mike Tyson fight raked in more than 100 million global viewers

The live event was plagued by technical issues, but that's partially because so many people wanted to watch it.

By
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fighting.
Netflix

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s Netflix fight was one of the streamer’s most hyped events of the year, and it seems like all that hype paid off. Variety is reporting that the fight drew 108 million viewers worldwide, which would make it the “most streamed global sporting event ever.”

The fight reportedly garnered an average minute audience (AMA) of 108 million viewers globally and peaked at 65 million concurrent viewers across the globe, including 38 million in the United States. The fight was also the top streaming title on Netflix through the weekend, where it wracked up another 46.6 million streams.

Recommended Videos

Netflix had previously announced that 60 million households globally tuned in for the fight and that 50 million households watched the co-main event Taylor vs. Serrano 2.

Related

The fight itself received a more mixed response, in part because it was slower than many expected. Paul ultimately won the bout on unanimous decision after the full eight rounds were fought. The match also received some criticism for reasons that had very little to do with the fight itself. Netflix was plagued by technical issues throughout the evening, including some users who were logged out of the app altogether in the middle of the action.

Netflix is clearly moving toward hosting more live events, and with good reason, given the viewership it’s able to command. Unfortunately, the platform’s technology is not always able to support the demand that these live events create, which can lead to major issues and frustrate viewers who were eagerly anticipating seeing the event unfold in real time. Thankfully, they weren’t missing that much this time around.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Survey: You’re more likely to ditch self-improvement apps than Netflix or Disney+
Inflation worries are tightening wallets around self-improvement apps, but not streaming subscriptions
A person sitting in the living room with their feet up watching Netflix.

Over the past few years if we've become more addicted to anything, it's our streaming services. And with ones like Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix stepping up their game with killer content, other apps get pushed aside to make room in our wallets. Which ones are most people going to delete this year?

Sorry health and wellness, but those subscriptions that deal with weight loss and meditation are the first to go. According to a bit of market research done by Prolific on behalf of Forbes Advisor, let's see why so many people are ditching healthier subscriptions for entertaining ones.

Read more
From Power Rangers (really) to Breaking Bad: Our favorite Bryan Cranston roles
Ranked: Bryan Cranston's 10 best performances ever
best bryan cranston performances wallpaper

When it comes to versatility and the ability to play any type of character to perfection, it's hard to think of any current actor who can do more on screen than Bryan Cranston. Whether it's comedy or drama, a starring role or a bit part, television or film, Cranston is ready for anything a director and writing team can throw at him.

The four-time Emmy-winner was somewhat of a late bloomer, though, only coming to mainstream recognition when he played the patriarch of the Wilkerson family on Malcolm in the Middle in the early 2000s. Cranston then exploded in popularity when he took on the role of Walter White in AMC's critically acclaimed drug drama Breaking Bad.

Read more
People just might hate Netflix ads a little less than previously thought
Netflix ads may be hurting subscriptions less than conventional wisdom said
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

For years, Netflix was close to the sole player in the world of streaming content. It pioneered an entirely new way to watch stuff, and became a juggernaut in the process. In more recent years, though, Netflix has faced the strongest headwinds it's seen in more than a decade. As rival streaming services continue to emerge that silo off content that was once foundational to Netflix, the company has had to introduce new mechanisms for bringing in subscribers and revenue.

One of those new models was an ad-supported tier that only cost $6.99/mo., which is less than even its most basic ad-free tier, and less than half what most subscribers pay for the service. Initial estimates suggested that this new ad-supported tier was not going to help Netflix boost its subscriptions when it reported its fourth-quarter earnings. When those earnings were released, though, Netflix exceeded almost everyone's expectations.

Read more