 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A ‘Challengers’ star will headline Steven Spielberg’s next film

The film is an original action movie that apparently has elements of science fiction.

By
Josh O'Connor in Challengers
Amazon MGM Studios

Few directors are bigger name brands than Steven Spielberg, and even at this late point in his career, plenty of people still pay incredibly close attention to every new film he puts out. Variety is is reporting that, for his next film, the legendary director has cast Josh O’Connor in the lead role.

Plot details about the upcoming film are still being kept under wraps, but the studio has described it as a “new original event film.” Spielberg is directing it from a script by David Koepp, who has previously worked with the director on Jurassic ParkWar of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The screenplay is apparently based on a story idea from Spielberg and is supposed to include sci-fi elements.

Recommended Videos

In addition to O’Connor, the cast also includes Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson. The film is being released by Universal Pictures and is slated for release in May of 2026.

Related

O’Connor burst onto the scene as a major star after playing Prince Charles in seasons three and four of The Crown. In that role, O’Connor managed to make one of the show’s most obvious villains into a sympathetic character, and he’s since starred in a number of films, including 2024’s Challengers.

In addition to this upcoming Spielberg project, O’Connor has also been cast in Kelly Reichardt’s next film, The Mastermind, alongside Alana Haim, and he’s also part of the ensemble for Wake yp Dead Man, the next installment in the Knives Out franchise.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Ryan Reynolds at his best: 13 movies you can’t miss
As a Reynolds fan, you must see all of his top films listed here
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine.

"I don’t expect success. I prepare for it." Wise and self-fulfilling words from our guy, Ryan Reynolds, one of Canada’s sweethearts. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Reynolds dreamed of getting out of there early in his life, not to abandon his family or hometown, but to act. True to his words, he and a fellow Vancouver actor impulsively took to the road one night with one destination: Los Angeles.
After taking the first step in following his dreams, his car was stripped and robbed on his first night in L.A. Did that stop our fearless protagonist? Indeed not. After just a few months, Reynolds was landing roles all over town, working whenever he could. Five years later, he finally got a leading role with a recognizable name, a college comedy called Van Wilder: Party Liaison. That movie didn’t make our list today, but it's only because Reynolds has been busy making an array of better movies ever since.
Most would agree that Ryan Reynolds brings a familiar presence in both appearance and demeanor to most of his films, but when you get a frame that fits just right, you get some great Ryan Reynolds features. That is why we’ve compiled a list of the best Ryan Reynolds movies. It should also be known that these movies were chosen for the movie quality and watchability, not just for the most Ryan of the Reynolds’ performances.

Just Friends (2005)

Read more
The best Keanu Reeves movies: A ranking of 16 classics
Keanu Reeves has had a wild journey through Hollywood, but these are the films that define his career
A still of Keanu Reeves in "John Wick"

Few actors have had the staying power of Keanu Reeves. After emerging as a fledgling star in the late 1980s, Reeves had a run of almost unparalleled success throughout the '90s and into the 2000s, starring in everything from dramas to action movies. Although it seemed for a time like his career was petering out, he's since proven that he is one of our most enduring leading men, in part because of his even-keeled, zen approach to both his work and his life.

As a famous meme often reminds us, Reeves loves movies, and we love him. Below, we've ranked the 16 best Keanu Reeves movies over the course of his career.

Read more
Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have joined Christopher Nolan’s next movie
The film doesn't have any firm plot details yet, but it's building an amazing cast.
Zendaya in Euphoria.

Few movies are watched more closely throughout their development cycle than a Christopher Nolan movie. We know that the movie is set to come out in July of 2026, and that it's being produced at Universal with Matt Damon attached to star. While we still don't have many details on what the movie will be about, we've now learned that Zendaya and Anne Hathaway will join Damon in the film's cast.

Hathaway and Nolan are reuniting after previously working together on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, while Nolan and Zendaya have never collaborated before. When Hathaway was cast in Interstellar, she said that she was grateful he chose to cast her in spite of the backlash she was facing at the time.

Read more