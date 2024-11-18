The film is an original action movie that apparently has elements of science fiction.

Few directors are bigger name brands than Steven Spielberg, and even at this late point in his career, plenty of people still pay incredibly close attention to every new film he puts out. Variety is is reporting that, for his next film, the legendary director has cast Josh O’Connor in the lead role.

Plot details about the upcoming film are still being kept under wraps, but the studio has described it as a “new original event film.” Spielberg is directing it from a script by David Koepp, who has previously worked with the director on Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The screenplay is apparently based on a story idea from Spielberg and is supposed to include sci-fi elements.

In addition to O’Connor, the cast also includes Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson. The film is being released by Universal Pictures and is slated for release in May of 2026.

O’Connor burst onto the scene as a major star after playing Prince Charles in seasons three and four of The Crown. In that role, O’Connor managed to make one of the show’s most obvious villains into a sympathetic character, and he’s since starred in a number of films, including 2024’s Challengers.

In addition to this upcoming Spielberg project, O’Connor has also been cast in Kelly Reichardt’s next film, The Mastermind, alongside Alana Haim, and he’s also part of the ensemble for Wake yp Dead Man, the next installment in the Knives Out franchise.