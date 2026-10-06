ShieldTech Is Still Building Every Cover the Hard Way, and That’s the Point

Every ShieldTech windshield cover that leaves the company’s Phoenix, Arizona facility passes through the same hands more than once before it ships. Each cover is handmade in the US rather than produced through an automated or overseas manufacturing process.



“Everything has lost quality,” says Jason Jonas, CEO of ShieldTech.



“You look at the way homes are built now, the way couches are built. Almost everything has gotten cheaper. We’re trying to reverse that, starting with a windshield cover,” says Keith Black, Founder and Inventor of ShieldTech.

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Specialty vehicle accessories also tend to evolve beyond their original use cases. A product designed for one type of RV or recreational vehicle may need different dimensions, attachment points or materials before it can work across additional vehicle categories.

As manufacturers move from behind-the-scenes production into direct consumer sales, branding and distribution can become separate parts of the business. That shift often requires companies to think differently about packaging, customer support and how products are presented to buyers.

The ShieldTech product itself has not moved from its original design philosophy. Each cover is built from neodymium magnets, impact-absorbing foam and outdoor-grade vinyl, materials chosen for how long they last rather than how cheaply they can be sourced.

That reliability took time to earn. ShieldTech says demand during its first full year exceeded the small team’s production capacity. Today, most in-stock orders ship the same day or the next, a turnaround Jonas credits to a smaller, more focused operation rather than a bigger one.

More than 7,000 covers are now in use, according to the company. For Jonas, that growth raises a practical challenge: keeping the hand-built process and the standards set for the original product as production increases.

The intended customers are RV owners and side-by-side riders who often plan trips months ahead. They want equipment that holds up on the road, where a cracked windshield could mean an unexpected repair bill or a disruption to the weekend.

For Black, the pitch always comes back to the same idea. A cover is not just protecting a windshield. It is protecting a trip that took months to plan and time with family that cannot be gotten back once it is gone.

Price is where that philosophy shows up most directly to a buyer deciding whether ShieldTech is worth it. Covers start at $289 for side-by-sides, with RV configurations priced in the mid-hundreds depending on size and fitment. Jonas does not soften the number.

“There’s another person in line who wants it,” he says. “I’ll tell you, if you go use cardboard or a yoga mat to protect your glass, that’s only going to get you so far.”

The company’s growth has not moved in a straight line, and Black does not pretend otherwise. He compares it to raising a child.

“It’s just like having a kid,” he says. “It starts off not being able to crawl. Then it starts crawling, then it starts walking and falling, then running and falling. I feel like now we’re starting to jog without tripping.”

Part of that maturity shows up in the partnership behind the brand. Jonas met Black when Black wanted a video of the product made. There was no bigger plan behind it at the time.

“Now he’s like a friend, but also like a dad to me,” Jonas says. “We’ve developed a good rhythm over the last two years.”

Custom windshield covers can serve a wider range of vehicles than passenger cars alone. Boats, RVs, classic cars and specialty vehicles often have different windshield dimensions and contours, which can require more tailored sizing and construction.

The RV market also presents a distinct manufacturing challenge because vehicle designs can vary significantly across makes and models. For companies producing fitted accessories, proximity to major manufacturing hubs can make product development, testing and distribution easier to manage.

Scaling production can create another challenge for manufacturers that rely on hands-on assembly. As order volume increases, maintaining consistent fit, materials and construction becomes just as important as increasing output.

“We wanted the highest quality product built with the highest quality materials so it lasts,” Jonas says. “That’s what we do.”

The magnetic glass protection product started with one person solving a problem for himself in the Rocky Mountains. Years later, that same insistence on doing things the harder, slower way has become the business model. The company is not trying to be the cheapest option on the market. It is trying to be the one buyers do not have to think about twice.

Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. Please check the retailer’s website for the most up-to-date pricing information.



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