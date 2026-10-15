The next evolution of the sports car: Porsche redesigns an icon

Authenticity. It is what we are looking for nowadays as consumers. Thirty years ago, we looked for brand names. We strived for status and letting all those around us see that what we wore, where we lived, where we dined, and finally, what we drove, symbolized our success in life. Then all of that started to stumble, and every industry felt the recession. Of course, the recession was temporary, but the effects of it were not. What we started to look for after that was something real. We realized that stuff…was just stuff. Now, when I look at cars, or suits, or restaurants, I ask myself: What is this going to make me feel?

That is what the new Porsche Mission S does; it makes me feel like vintage New York and the upstate escape.

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A Porsche must be recognizable as a Porsche at first glance. – Dr. Michael Leiters, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG

A reimagining for today

The new drop from the legendary car manufacturer, the Mission S, combines a powerful mid-engine super sports car platform with a clear design language inspired by historic Porsche icons. It lets you step into history with a love for the craft. Inside, the focus is on purism, driver-oriented ergonomics, and a forward-looking symbiosis of analogue and digital controls. The deliberate reduction of digital surfaces focuses on direct interaction between driver and vehicle.

“The Mission S is the result of a forward-looking, holistic design strategy,” says Tobias Sühlmann, Head of Style Porsche. “This vision model illustrates a fundamental strategic direction that we will soon be translating into our future product portfolio.”

“The Mission S provides a glimpse of the ideas and design features that will shape Porsche in the coming years,” Leiters adds. “At the same time, the Mission S represents a mid-engined super sports car platform positioned above the 911 – not as a one-off hypercar, but as a permanent and versatile addition to our customer offering.”

Porsche’s new Sportwagenschmiede 35 strategy is a plan to create a new platform of exclusive, high-margin sports cars. A move away from the volume focus.