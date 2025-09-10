 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Phantom of Love: Rolls-Royce Phantom I crowned Best in Show at Hampton Court

The most romantic Rolls-Royce ever built wins Best in Show at Concours 2025

By
The Phantom of Love Rolls Royce left front three quarter view at Hampton Gardens.
Concours of Elegance

Sometimes a car isn’t really about engines, speed, or even status. Sometimes it’s a love letter on wheels. That’s exactly what stole the show at the Concours of Elegance 2025 at Hampton Court Palace. Sure, the lawns were covered with million-dollar Ferraris, Bugattis, and Astons, but the car that took home the top honors wasn’t the fastest, loudest, or rarest. It was the most human.

The big winner, voted Best in Show by the car owners themselves, was a 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I with a name that sounds like it came out of a romance novel: The Phantom of Love. Notably, the Concours of Elegance 2024 Best in Show was another Rolls-Royce, a 1937 Phantom III Convertible.

The Phantom of Love

The Phantom of Love Rolls Royce front view with open doors at Hampton Gardens.
Concours of Elegance

This car wasn’t built to dominate racetracks or to impress a boardroom. It was built by Clarence Gasque as the ultimate gift to his wife, heir to the Woolworths fortune. He didn’t just sign a check for a fancy ride—he essentially commissioned a four-wheeled palace. The price tag back then was £6,500, when you could buy a decent house in Britain for £500. That’s not passion, that’s obsession.

The Phantom of Love Rolls Royce Interior shot of side door.
concours of Elegance

Step inside and it’s less “Rolls-Royce interior” and more Versailles on wheels. Satinwood panels, gilded trim, woven tapestries that took nearly a year to make, and porcelain vases holding enamel flowers designed never to wilt.

The Phantom of Love Rolls Royce Interior seat.
Concours of Elegance

Sadly, Gasque died just 18 months later, so his grand gesture is a time capsule of devotion. The car bounced through collectors in Japan, the U.S., and Australia, but it’s still essentially untouched. Nearly a century later, it looks just as it did when it first rolled out—an honest, authentic snapshot of one man’s idea of everlasting love.

Concours of Elegance 2025

The Phantom of Love Rolls Royce Interior shot of ceiling.
Concours of Elegance

The Concours wasn’t short on metal to drool over. Every decade had its champion—from early Bugattis to a Ferrari California Spyder to a 1980s Aston Martin built for the Prince of Wales. There were Formula One icons, women-only showcases, even a “Thirty Under 30” class for the next generation of collectors.

The Phantom of Love Rolls Royce right front three quarter view at Hampton Gardens.
Concours of Elegance

But at the end of the day, the Phantom of Love towered above all of it. Not because it’s the rarest car, but because it’s the one that reminds you why people fall in love with cars in the first place.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II: An ultra-luxury sequel to its popular SUV
The Rolls Royce Cullinan II comes with a few firsts
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II

Rolls Royce has announced the sequel to its popular SUV, the Cullinan. The Cullinan Series II continues with the same ideas as its predecessor, boasting a number of interior, exterior, and performance features designed to keep the vehicle at the cutting edge of luxury.

Since its 2018 debut, the Cullinan has become the most requested Rolls in the luxury brand’s portfolio. So, naturally, the Goodwood-based manufacturer will have to go all out on the sequel. Expect some bold design choices, an increased array of interior materials (including bamboo), and a staggering amount of handiwork.

Read more
5 standout features on the Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis
You can see a little of the eclipse inside a rare luxury car
Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis (1)

A Rolls Royce is always a bit special. Like a bespoke suit, the cars are packed with detail and small elements of handiwork that elevate the vehicle above most other luxury cars. However, Rolls Royce is a big fan of special edition vehicles, and that can lead to a dilemma. How do you make something already special stand out even more? One thing you can do is take inspiration from a rare astronomical phenomenon, and that’s what the British luxury car maker has done with the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis.

Solar eclipses themselves occur pretty frequently but usually involve the moon blocking out a small slice of the sun. Total eclipses are rarer, taking place every couple of years on average. However, as our planet is mostly oceanic, total eclipses you can see from a populated piece of land are still rarer. Almost as rare as the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis -- Rolls-Royce only made 25 of them, and they have all been allocated to some of the prestigious brand’s luckiest clients.

Read more
Rolls-Royce just gave you a really good reason to never buy a Rolls-Royce — you may get blacklisted
This is what could get you on the Rolls-Royce blacklist
Rolls-Royce Spectre side profile in front of gray walls and studio lighting.

Flipping a desirable car can be a quick way to make a large amount of money. At the height of the pandemic several vehicles, including Ford’s F-150 Lightning and the Tesla Model S, were being flipped for tens of thousands of dollars above MSRP. But attempting to flip a Rolls-Royce in a similar way may ensure you never get your hands on one again.

The luxury auto manufacturer has stated that anyone caught flipping a particularly limited or desirable Rolls will be blacklisted for life. While speaking to Car and Dealer magazine, the company’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös says:  ‘[If they sell the car on] they’re going immediately on a blacklist and this is it — you will never ever have the chance to acquire again.’

Read more