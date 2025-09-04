 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

How Michelin’s new Defender tires perform on everyday American roads

We put Michelin's toughest tires through a few daily drives

By
A Michelin Defender tire on a Ford F-250
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

Michelin’s 2025 Defender tire lineup is on the road, and I recently spent a day getting to grips with it in Miami, Florida. Obviously, it’s not an extreme off-road test, an attempt to destroy as much rubber as possible on a track, or a seasonal drive somewhere icy. But it is a good example of what many Americans go through every day. With added Floridian traffic to keep things exciting.

Recommended Videos

I started the day in a 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, which was rocking a set of Defender2s, before switching to a 2025 Toyota Landcruiser which was equipped with four Defender LTX M/S2s. Finally, I rounded off the test day, weaving through heavy traffic in a 2025 Ford F-250 SuperDuty sitting on a set of Defender LTX Platinum tires.

What are the three tire variants exactly?

Michelin Defender Tires on a Toyota Land Cruiser
Michelin
  • Michelin’s Defender2s are the workhorse of the tire lineup. They’re aimed at cars, minivans, and electric vehicles. It’s the basic level of the not-that-basic tire, essentially.
  • The Defender LTX M/S2s is aimed at both SUVs and Trucks. According to the company, it offers “the best treadwear performance with excellent wet and snow grip.”
  • Finally, the Defender LTX Platinum tires are aimed at heavy-duty trucks and boast impressive durability and an interesting way of dealing with standing water. On an unworn tire, it’s essentially funneled out through tunnels in the treads.

So, how were Michelin’s new Defenders from a driving perspective?

Michelin Defender tires on a Hyundai Santa Fe
Michelin

Well, there was no hint of slip, squeak, or anything else. The tires performed perfectly well on the road, but you would expect them to on a warm Miami day, to be honest. As for being able to tell the difference between Michelin’s best-selling tires and any other brand’s efforts at around 40 mph in warm, dry conditions. I don’t think that’s possible.

All of the feedback I could gather was from the particular vehicle the tires were attached to, rather than the rubber itself. For example, the Santa Fe Hybrid was a smooth, pleasant driving experience. The Toyota Landcruiser was superb on the road, but its infotainment system was a pain. And the Ford F-250 SuperDuty is a beast designed for heavy-duty work, but its driving experience isn’t for everyone—even with Michelin’s tires.

Related: 
Bridgestone’s new touring tire comes with an 80,000 mile warranty

Where do the tires excel?

Michelin Defender Tires on a Ford F-250
Ford

This is beyond the scope of normal testing, but it turns out Michelin Defenders are backed by a pretty hefty guarantee. It’s six years or 80,000 miles, which means in a number of cases, the tires may last longer than a person owns the vehicle. It is worth noting that the guarantee only applies to “treadwear,” so if you hit a nail or suffer some bad sidewall damage, you’re on your own (as far as the standard guarantee goes anyway).

At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, tires from major manufacturers are exceptionally good these days, and even some of the less expensive stuff is fine in most circumstances. So Michelin may be trying to get an edge in other ways. Some tire purchases come with free (limited) 24-7 roadside assistance.

You’ll get help if one of your fancy tires ends up flat (Michelin’s tires aren’t completely nail-proof yet, but they’re working on it), “fluid delivery” is included if you run out of gas or short of coolant, you’ll get a jump start if your battery is dead, and a lockout service is also covered. So it’s not full-fat AAA coverage, but it’s not a bad bonus either.

So what’s the verdict on Michelin’s toughest tire?
Michelin Defender Tires on a Toyota Landcruisee

If you haven’t got the hint yet, this is a tough one to call. At no point on the drive did I encounter what could be considered “challenging” conditions. I don’t have any weird stories about them holding onto their grip as other vehicles skidded over a cliff edge on their Bridgestones. There are no car chases involving a quadruple Pirelli blowout as the Michelin’s make a nifty escape.

I’d like to actually put these through a tough situation, but that’s a bit difficult. Driving the tens of thousands of miles needed to wear them down isn’t particularly practical. So for now, all I can say is: buy Michelin’s defenders and they’ll either work great for about the length of time people who can afford Michelin tires will own their car. And if they don’t, you get a new set.

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…

Editors’ Recommendations

This is how much the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will cost
AMG GT 43 gets pricing for 2025
MB AMG GT 43

Some cars are just instant home runs. When Mercedes-AMG debuted the first AMG GT back in 2014, you didn't have to be a car fanatic to appreciate the stunning good looks or throaty exhaust rumble of the newest member of the always fun Grand Touring market. Fast-forward a little more than a decade, and although we first got to lay eyes on the 2025 AMG GT 43 in March of this year, it was not until recently that pricing was made available to the drooling public.
The 2025 AMG GT 43 will start at $105,900

Despite being considered the "entry-level" model of the AMG GT lineup, the GT 43 has a starting price of $105,900, which does not include any destination or delivery fees.

Read more
These are the best Michelin tires for the track
Need to shave a few seconds off that lap time?
A tire with a Michelin sidewall

When it comes to performance tires, Michelin is likely your best bet. The premium rubber costs a bit more than its competitors, but once you get your car on a track, you’ll start to see where that extra money goes. But the storied French company doesn’t make just one kind of tire. It has a wide range of options available, and you may struggle to choose the best Michelin tires set for your track vehicle.

In an attempt to clear things up, The Manual got in touch with Michelin and discussed what type of tire is best for various types of vehicles and surfaces. Michelin narrowed it down to three options, which should cover most people’s circumstances. All of the choices are in the Pilot Sport family, which are aimed at “ultra high-performance” vehicles. All of the tires mentioned are also DOT approved and road-legal. So you can drive to and from the track on them, assuming you can tolerate the extra wear on your fancy rubber.

Read more
This is the one back to school item you might be forgetting — new tires
Don't forget to check your tires before that long road trip
Close-up Car Mechanic holding a tire at the repair garage.

It's usually around the beginning of August when kids and parents everywhere start to low-grade panic about the impending end of their respective summer freedom and the hellish trials and tribulations associated with the beginning of another school year.

We forget all about our cars and trucks and instead focus on new notebooks, new backpacks, new friends, and occasionally new schools all start to overwhelm, along with how to pay for textbooks that seem to charge a dollar per page in college, not to mention finding out which prerequisites transfer and which do not, all add up to a very hectic end of August. Yet, there is one thing that almost everyone forgets about but is a crucial ingredient to making all of those other back-to-school activities possible: tires. Yup, you read that right. Tires. Read on for the explanation.

Read more