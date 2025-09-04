How Michelin’s new Defender tires perform on everyday American roads

Michelin’s 2025 Defender tire lineup is on the road, and I recently spent a day getting to grips with it in Miami, Florida. Obviously, it’s not an extreme off-road test, an attempt to destroy as much rubber as possible on a track, or a seasonal drive somewhere icy. But it is a good example of what many Americans go through every day. With added Floridian traffic to keep things exciting.

I started the day in a 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, which was rocking a set of Defender2s, before switching to a 2025 Toyota Landcruiser which was equipped with four Defender LTX M/S2s. Finally, I rounded off the test day, weaving through heavy traffic in a 2025 Ford F-250 SuperDuty sitting on a set of Defender LTX Platinum tires.

What are the three tire variants exactly?

Michelin’s Defender2s are the workhorse of the tire lineup. They’re aimed at cars, minivans, and electric vehicles. It’s the basic level of the not-that-basic tire, essentially.

The Defender LTX M/S2s is aimed at both SUVs and Trucks. According to the company, it offers "the best treadwear performance with excellent wet and snow grip."

Finally, the Defender LTX Platinum tires are aimed at heavy-duty trucks and boast impressive durability and an interesting way of dealing with standing water. On an unworn tire, it's essentially funneled out through tunnels in the treads.

So, how were Michelin’s new Defenders from a driving perspective?

Well, there was no hint of slip, squeak, or anything else. The tires performed perfectly well on the road, but you would expect them to on a warm Miami day, to be honest. As for being able to tell the difference between Michelin’s best-selling tires and any other brand’s efforts at around 40 mph in warm, dry conditions. I don’t think that’s possible.

All of the feedback I could gather was from the particular vehicle the tires were attached to, rather than the rubber itself. For example, the Santa Fe Hybrid was a smooth, pleasant driving experience. The Toyota Landcruiser was superb on the road, but its infotainment system was a pain. And the Ford F-250 SuperDuty is a beast designed for heavy-duty work, but its driving experience isn’t for everyone—even with Michelin’s tires.

Where do the tires excel?

This is beyond the scope of normal testing, but it turns out Michelin Defenders are backed by a pretty hefty guarantee. It’s six years or 80,000 miles, which means in a number of cases, the tires may last longer than a person owns the vehicle. It is worth noting that the guarantee only applies to “treadwear,” so if you hit a nail or suffer some bad sidewall damage, you’re on your own (as far as the standard guarantee goes anyway).

At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, tires from major manufacturers are exceptionally good these days, and even some of the less expensive stuff is fine in most circumstances. So Michelin may be trying to get an edge in other ways. Some tire purchases come with free (limited) 24-7 roadside assistance.

You’ll get help if one of your fancy tires ends up flat (Michelin’s tires aren’t completely nail-proof yet, but they’re working on it), “fluid delivery” is included if you run out of gas or short of coolant, you’ll get a jump start if your battery is dead, and a lockout service is also covered. So it’s not full-fat AAA coverage, but it’s not a bad bonus either.

So what’s the verdict on Michelin’s toughest tire?



If you haven’t got the hint yet, this is a tough one to call. At no point on the drive did I encounter what could be considered “challenging” conditions. I don’t have any weird stories about them holding onto their grip as other vehicles skidded over a cliff edge on their Bridgestones. There are no car chases involving a quadruple Pirelli blowout as the Michelin’s make a nifty escape.

I’d like to actually put these through a tough situation, but that’s a bit difficult. Driving the tens of thousands of miles needed to wear them down isn’t particularly practical. So for now, all I can say is: buy Michelin’s defenders and they’ll either work great for about the length of time people who can afford Michelin tires will own their car. And if they don’t, you get a new set.