Infiniti QX80 Sport makes a bold entrance — here’s what’s new

The Infiniti QX80 just got a bit sportier. Nissan’s luxury division has announced a “Sport” version of its popular SUV will be hitting the streets later this summer.

Tiago Castro, vice president, INFINITI Americas says: “We know that luxury drivers are looking to make a bold entrance wherever they go, so for 2026, we are dramatically amplifying QX80’s Artistry in Motion styling with a SPORT grade offering a sleek, darkened appearance.”

Like its non-sporting equivalent, the QX80 Sport is packing three rows and “Advanced camera and driver-assistance technology.” Unlike Infiniti’s standard three-row SUV, the QX80 Sport features a few bold new styling features.

You can expect “sport-design” 22-inch wheels, darkened exterior elements, and a redesigned interior featuring a new “Dusk Blue” color scheme. The vehicle also comes in Mineral Black, Radiant White, Grand Blue, or Dynamic Metal, with everything but Mineral Black also having the option of a contrasting Black Obsidian roof.

The Sport joins three other trims

The Infiniti QX80 now comes in four trim levels, Pure, Luxe, Sport, and Autograph, with the new vehicle nestling just below the premium option in the lineup. Like the Autograph, the Sport only comes in All-Wheel-Drive.

So, how does the Sport stand out against the rest of Infiniti’s QX80 range? Well, you’ll get everything that comes with lesser trims, including climate control back to the third row and Electronic Air Suspension. The trim introduces a few things too, like massage seats, a Klipsch 24-speaker Reference Premiere Premium audio system, and “biometric cooling.”

Unfortunately, it also lacks a few of the top-level “Autograph” trim’s features. You won’t get ProPILOT Assist 2.1, that’s exclusive to Autograph. The lesser trims get ProPILOT Assist 1.1 instead. Still, beyond that and the “front console cool box,” there isn’t much between the new trim and the top dog. So the QX80 Sport is definitely worthy of consideration if you’re in the market for a luxury three-row SUV.