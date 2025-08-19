 Skip to main content
Ford’s Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is the ultimate carbon fiber showpiece

Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon revealed with stunning carbon weave body

By
2025 Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon parked on a racetrack right front three-quarter view.
Ford

Ford introduced a new race-inspired trim for the Mustang GTD at the Laguna Seca Raceway. Available for delivery starting in October 2025, Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon boosts the car’s performance as well as giving it the ultimate high-tech cool appearance.

Why spotlight the Mustang GTD

2025 Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon direct front view.
The Mustang GT3 race car competes in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) sports car class. Among the several GT classes, GT3 cars are current manufacturer models modified for professional-level racing, unlike purpose-built race cars that are not available for street use. Because GT3 cars are modified versions of existing models, even though the modifications may be extreme, customers who buy Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Audi, Bentley, and other manufacturers base retail models can live the dream of owning a race car – almost.

Ford’s entry in the GT3 class is the Mustang GT3, and the Mustang GTD is the consumer version. Since true race cars are usually built with carbon fiber bodies, a consumer version with carbon fiber components is another reminder that the car is more like the real deal than cars with steel or aluminum parts. The Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon shouts out its carbon fiber componentry and also treats the weave of the fiber as a finish element, with a beautiful effect.

Ford Mustang GT3 to race in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans

What Liquid Carbon looks like

2025 Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon closeup view of the carbon fiber surface pattern.
Ford

The treatment of the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is can appear to be liquid as light moves over the surface. The weave of the carbon fiber hood, roof, rear deck, and rear wing line up with a centerline and the fenders and side panels align with the top elements. Matching the weave requires precise placement that underscores the attention to detail in constructing the vehicle.

Additionally, the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon’s unpainted finish saves 13 pounds of weight compared to the Mustang GTD Carbon Series with the Performance package, which is painted and lacks carbon fiber doors and fenders. So, this trim is also a performance boost.

2025 Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon parked on a racetrack right profile.
Ford
