BMW R 12 nineT gets The Tracker kit with flat track racing style

The Tracker kit transforms the BMW R 12 nineT into a street racer

By
2026 BMW R 12 NineT with Tracker package parked on gravel left front three quarter view.
BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad has introduced The Tracker, a new accessories package for the R 12 nineT. The kit brings flat track racing design cues to the street with a short rear section, cockpit fairing, and number plates.

Flat track style appeal

2026 BMW R 12 NineT with Tracker package parked on gravel right profile rider in background.
BMW Motoradd

Flat track style has long appealed to riders for its stripped-down look and raw racing heritage. With compact proportions, bold number plates, and a stance built for speed, it carries the spirit of oval dirt tracks onto the street. The style balances simplicity with attitude, making it a favorite for those who want their bike to look fast even when standing still.

Rider on 2026 BMW R 12 NineT with Tracker package scrambling on gravel.
BMW Motorrad

The BMW R 12 nineT is a strong fit for flat track styling because of its classic roadster foundation and customizable design. Its clean lines, balanced proportions, and robust presence give The Tracker kit the perfect canvas to showcase racing-inspired elements without losing everyday rideability. The Blackstorm Metallic colorway is a BMW classic.

What’s included in the BMW R 12 nineT Tracker package

2026 BMW R 12 NineT with Tracker package parked on concrete next two a stone building.
BMW Motorrad

The Tracker accessory package includes:

  • Short rear end in Blackstorm Metallic with license plate holder and multifunctional indicators
  • Cockpit fairing in Blackstorm Metallic
  • Number plates in Blackstorm Metallic
  • Tracker sticker set for number plates and lamp mask – you don’t need to use 35, that just an example.
  • 17-inch front wheel cover in Blackstorm Metallic
Each piece can also be ordered individually, giving riders more room to customize.

You can order the BMW R 12 NineT Tracker accessory package now. BMW recommends professional installation, if possible at a BMW Motorrad dealership.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
