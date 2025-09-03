BMW R 12 nineT gets The Tracker kit with flat track racing style

BMW Motorrad has introduced The Tracker, a new accessories package for the R 12 nineT. The kit brings flat track racing design cues to the street with a short rear section, cockpit fairing, and number plates.

Flat track style appeal

Flat track style has long appealed to riders for its stripped-down look and raw racing heritage. With compact proportions, bold number plates, and a stance built for speed, it carries the spirit of oval dirt tracks onto the street. The style balances simplicity with attitude, making it a favorite for those who want their bike to look fast even when standing still.

The BMW R 12 nineT is a strong fit for flat track styling because of its classic roadster foundation and customizable design. Its clean lines, balanced proportions, and robust presence give The Tracker kit the perfect canvas to showcase racing-inspired elements without losing everyday rideability. The Blackstorm Metallic colorway is a BMW classic.

What’s included in the BMW R 12 nineT Tracker package

The Tracker accessory package includes:

Short rear end in Blackstorm Metallic with license plate holder and multifunctional indicators

in Blackstorm Metallic with license plate holder and multifunctional indicators Cockpit fairing in Blackstorm Metallic

in Blackstorm Metallic Number plates in Blackstorm Metallic

in Blackstorm Metallic Tracker sticker set for number plates and lamp mask – you don’t need to use 35, that just an example.

for number plates and lamp mask – you don’t need to use 35, that just an example. 17-inch front wheel cover in Blackstorm Metallic

Each piece can also be ordered individually, giving riders more room to customize.

You can order the BMW R 12 NineT Tracker accessory package now. BMW recommends professional installation, if possible at a BMW Motorrad dealership.