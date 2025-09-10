BMW iX3 debuts with 405 miles of range and futuristic new design

BMW isn’t just launching another EV—it’s kicking off a whole new era. The all-new 2026 BMW iX3 is the first of the company’s “Neue Klasse” models, a next-gen platform that’s going to reshape BMW’s entire lineup. This isn’t a light refresh; it’s a total reboot of how the brand designs, engineers, and powers its cars.

So what does that mean in the real world? The new iX3 packs dual motors with 463 horsepower, an estimated 405 miles of range, and an 800-volt charging setup rated to take the battery from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes. That’s the kind of turnaround time that makes long road trips actually doable in an EV.

The big leap: Neue Klasse tech and design

At its core, the iX3 rides on BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive system. The new cylindrical battery cells deliver 20% higher energy density, while cutting costs and weight compared with the old setup. Add in the “four superbrain” computers running everything from performance to infotainment, and you’ve basically got a software-defined SUV that learns and adapts.

The BMW’s classic kidney grille gets a sharper vertical look, framed by slim LED headlights that nod to the brand’s ‘70s icons. Flush door handles, clean side surfacing, and hidden window seals give it a sculpted feel. Inside, the Panoramic iDrive display stretches across the dash, paired with a 3D head-up display and an upgraded voice assistant.

Charging and energy backup

Charging is a highlight. Thanks to its 800V system, the iX3 can hit up to 400 kW at high-speed DC stations, BMW claims, and yes, it’s NACS compatible, giving U.S. buyers access to Tesla’s Supercharger network from launch. Bidirectional charging is built in, too, meaning you can power your house during an outage or run tools and gear off the car.



Production starts in Hungary in early 2026, with U.S. deliveries expected later that year. And this is just the beginning—BMW plans nearly 40 Neue Klasse models by 2027. The iX3 is simply the opening act.