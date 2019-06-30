The Manual
The Best Hair Tonic for Folks with Fragile Follicles

Barret Wertz
When it comes to aging, men have a habit of letting a lot of things slide – wrinkles are “distinguished,” rough hands are “manly,” and beer bellies are … well, beer bellies. However, if you ask just about any guy what he wants to hold onto more than anything, chances are he’ll say his hair.

To most men, aging is just earning the stripes of life. It comes with the territory. But what most of these guys don’t speak so openly about is how much they would prefer to keep that aging from the forehead down, ensuring that the hair of their youth remains. Guys will take pills, use prescriptions treatments, even go under the knife — all to keep a mess-a-somethin’ up top.

It’s time to get with the program. Your hair is an extension of you, your lifestyle, and, of course, your skin. Taking care of one’s scalp plays a major role in keeping the hair you have stronger and for longer. Yes, sometimes you need something you can’t get over the counter like Finasteride (often Propecia) or Minoxidil (often Rogaine). For a lot of other guys, early, routine maintenance with a scalp stimulating hair tonic can work wonders, and potentially cost you a lot less in the long run.

Kevin Murphy Thick.Again

Kevin Murphy Thick Again

The fragrance that accompanies this Thick Again treatment from Kevin Murphy is worth the investment alone. It’s seriously one of the best. If that isn’t enough, don’t worry — it actually works too. You’ll see immediate thickening effects from spraying this directly on the scalp following a towel drying, and you’ll reap long-term benefits. Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 lessens the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and repairs and strengthens the hair to help fix damage. Nettle extract cleans and stimulates the scalp to provide optimum condition for healthy hair growth, and oleanolic acid fights follicle aging by fortifying the roots. Regardless of the status of your hair, adding this to your daily routine will make hair look good, smell great, and age well.

Ducray Neoptide Hair Lotion for Men

Ducray Neoptide Hair Lotion for Men

An absolute favorite of ours, this  weightless hair lotion with neopeptide from the great hair masters at Ducray is clinically shown to strengthen hair so effectively that 90 percent of men saw visible improvement with reduced thinning. Maybe one of the strongest tonics you can get without actually going into prescription territory, this product is shown to work on men with male pattern baldness (in case you didn’t know, that’s a big deal for something you can get without a doctor’s note). Spray directly onto the scalp after you shower and then go on about your day. If you’re an over-achiever, you can splurge on a three-month kit that includes shampoo and supplements. Why not do all you can to help those follicles, inside and out?

Davines Energizing Thickening Tonic

Davines Energizing Thickening Tonic

The moment this lightweight product touches your scalp, you’ll feel it. Davines Energizing Thickening Tonic stimulates and thickens hair instantly and over time with soothing, strengthening ingredients such as caffeine, eucalyptus, and peppermint oils. Don’t let the word “oil” scare you — this will make your hair feel soft and full. Use after shampooing or overnight and you’ll see noticeable results in just a few days.

Sisley Revitalizing Fortifying Serum for the Scalp

Sisley Revitalizing Fortifying Serum for the Scalp

Brand new from Sisley’s Hair Rituel collection, this serum ranks high on the list of luxurious ways to treat your hair. Although it is intended for use with other products in the same line, it will still give you the benefits you’re looking for alone. Zinc, copper, magnesium, vitamin B6, vitamin E acetate, pro-vitamin B5, and arginine improve hair vitality while rice protein aids with hair bulb regeneration. Look forward to instant soothing of any scalp discomfort and more hair retention over time after using every couple days for a month.

Bosley Professional Healthy Hair Follicle Nourisher

Bosley Professional Healthy Hair Follicle Nourisher

When it comes to hair loss (and more importantly, hair retention), the guys at Bosley Professional Strength know what’s up, and they have for a while. As part of a selection of products that covers just about any need, want, or concern, the Follicle Nourisher protects and repairs the hair follicle while helping to support healthy hair in areas of low density. Use it twice a day, especially if you want to increase efficacy of a supplemental topical product like Minoxidil.

