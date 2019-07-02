The Manual
Ready for Spring: The Best Layering Pieces for Crazy Weather

John Jones
A recent cartoon in The New Yorker shows a man dressed in a T-shirt and shorts for winter in an overheated apartment, then in a scarf and sweater for summer in an over-air-conditioned office. So goes the challenge of dressing this time of year: We slog through snow to get to work, dash through rain for lunch, then stroll into the evening amid clear skies and warm temperatures.

A great jacket offers a stylish layer under a vest or coat, but then stands on its own later in the season when things warm up. At AG, the Chase bomber is a great option in a subdued green that hearkens back to the style’s military roots while remaining neutral. Think of it as a substitute for a blazer or cardigan, but with a lot more attitude.

The IKE Military Jacket has a heritage that stretches back to WWII, when London tailors altered it for then General Eisenhower, but then the style became the de facto weekend casual uniform of guys back home after the war. Cooler than your denim jacket, the British Khaki color is a year-round favorite.

We know Zegna comes with a sort of built-in style guarantee. Now, with the  trademarked Techmerino collection, the brand also offers waterproof fabric that adapts to the temperature and dries quickly, keeping that style intact all day.

Sometimes we just have to go old-school. Introduced in 1981, the Roadmaster introduces a level of cool that is matched only by its performance. The waxed finish cambric cotton sheds water and, if you don’t like our other layering suggestions, you can snap in the Waistcoat or Wilson Jacket for added warmth.

This vest may be your new favorite thing. It’s a pop of color; it’s warm and cozy like a portable sleeping bag. Because it’s Patagonia, you know you’re doing the right thing by the planet too. Wear it in the morning over a jacket and under a shell, over a shirt in the office, then stuff it into its pocket and tuck it in your bag when it warms up.

Made from nature’s performance fiber, Merino wool, this soft button-down shirt is wrinkle- and odor-resistant. It’s a great-looking shirt, but will also offer natural heating, cooling, and moisture-management. This mid-blue is great as a dress shirt in addition to a sophisticated swap for a denim shirt.

The pique construction of a classic polo shirt increases breathability. Rowing Blazers ups the game with this elegant satin-striped model that is practically a stand-in for a necktie. The shirt was originally developed in conjunction with the Yale rowing club as a repro of a 1980s design.

A great henley has a certain built-in sex appeal, but this merino wool blend from Hawke & Co. pushes high-performance and good looks. It’s a great base layer that will look handsome on its own when the sun finally comes out.

These guys probably make your favorite workout shorts, and their T-shirts are cut to perfection. This pant comes in a Japanese stretch fabric that features moisture-wicking technology. They also have a security zipper pocket, perfect for travel, and an articulated knee for mobility. Best of all, they have a long inseam and offer complimentary hemming.

Mahabis’ new style is super lightweight and comfortable. While these shoes might not be great for that morning snowstorm, they are perfect to toss into a backpack to wear in the office once you take off those soggy boots.

