When it comes to camping, there’s no greater pleasure than building, maintaining, and basking in the magnificence of a man-made campfire. Though you likely had the help of some old newspapers and a lighter, that doesn’t make it any less impressive to have brought life to one of man’s greatest inventions. While it’s all well and good to simply gaze longingly into the fire, it’s even better to take a cue from our ancestors and get roasting, whether it be marshmallows, hot dogs, sandwiches, or just a huge slab of meat.

MalloMe Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
roasting sticks and accessories mallo me

Is there anything more classic than roasting a marshmallow over an open flame? Whether you choose to embark an eternal quest for the perfectly golden mallow or just burn it immediately on impulse, roasting that gooey goodness is a campfire must. However, it’s important to make sure you have the right equipment for the job. While you can always pick up a stick and slap a marshmallow on the end, it’s much more efficient to use a two-pronged roasting stick like this one. Otherwise, you may find yourself losing ‘mallow after ‘mallow due to a lack of stability.

Rome Industries Pie Ironbest sandwich makers and accessories pie iron

You’ll find, if you do some extensive googling, that the majority of products meant for roasting food over the fire tend to be focused on either meat or marshmallows. Which is what makes the pie iron so unique. It’s a fairly simple design, but it allows you to make a wide variety of meals over the fire — sandwiches, pies, and cinnamon rolls, just to name a few.

Fire Buggz Fishing Pole
roasting sticks and accessories fire bugzz

When it comes to roasting things over the fire, there’s always one thing to be wary of: proximity to the fire. Get too close and you’ll get burned, but get too far away and it’ll take you years to roast your weenies. With a fishing pole, however, you can maintain a safe distance from the flames while simultaneously getting the best possible heat applied to your meats. Though it doesn’t actually work as a legit fishing pole, it’s still an effective and fun way to roast a meal.

The Adjust-A-Grill
roasting sticks and accessories fire grill

If you’re looking for a more of a barbecue setup, then you’re going to want to pick up some sort of campfire grate. While there are many options to choose from, there are very few that let you adjust the height and direction of the cooking surface. The Adjust-A-Grill gives you the option to raise and lower the grate, as well as pull it away from the flames.

