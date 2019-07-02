Share

The best gym shorts for men are breathable, flexible, and durable enough to stand up to the strain of a daily workout- So throw a pair of these guys into your gym bag and get ready to sweat.

Best Men’s Gym Shorts

SAXX Kinetic 2N1 5-inch Run Short

Lined with the brand’s famous Ballpark Pouch, SAXX’s Kinetic 2N1 Run short are great for not only running but working out and being active in general. The shorts are designed to be worn without underwear; the pouch will hold your boys in place and keep them separate from the legs, thus preventing chafing. Thanks to that separation, your balls will stay drier than they would in your average shorts. The perks of these SAXX shorts don’t stop there. They’re also super lightweight and moisture-wicking, so sweat and heat won’t hold you back while you’re leg-pressing 350 pounds or doing suicide sprints.

Rhone Maneuver 7-inch Lined Short

The ultralight performance shorts from Rhone are great for warm-ups or a casual pick-up game with the boys. They feature a comfortable seven-inch inseam, a single zipper pocket, and a soft compression liner.

Surge Short from Lululemon

Lululemon’s got a lot of fantastic short options, but our favorite is the Surge short. While there are a variety of seam lengths available, all Surge shorts are made with the brand’s four-way stretch, moisture-wicking Swift fabric, which results in maximum flexibility and cooling. And if you like a liner, you’ll surely love the shorts’ OOM (out of mind) liner, which is quick drying and supportive.

Mack Weldon Stratus Shorts

Featuring an odor-free silver lining, temperature-regulating tech, and reflective side details, the Stratus shorts from Mack Weldon pack a serious punch. In addition to all these functional specs, the shorts also have a hidden pocket in the back for your cell phone or other essentials.

Olivers Apparel All Over Short with Liner

Built for optimum performance, the All Over Short from Olivers is a modern take on the all-purpose gym short. With a slim, athletic cut, an interior pocket, comfortable waistband, and a roomy, four-way stretch, these shorts are highly versatile and are as perfect for the gym as they are for running errands around town (a much classier alternative to Birddogs). This version is an update on the original All Over Short with a better moisture-wicking liner.

Myles Apparel Everyday Short

The Everyday Short from Myles Apparel is truly the renaissance man of gym shorts. Lightweight enough for workouts, stylish enough to wear with a button down at a beach party, and durable enough for an outdoor trek, these shorts are guaranteed to serve you well in whatever environment you happen to find yourself in.

Vuori Kore Short

Advertised as the “one short for every sport,” the Kore is built with lightweight four-way stretch material and a Coolmax anti-odor liner. This makes for a versatile short that promises to stay fresh through workout after workout. For reference, the 8.5″ outseam falls just above the knee for a comfortable, yet stylish cut.

Sur Sweatshorts from Outerknown

Though not technically workout shorts, the Ssur Sweatshorts from Outerknown are so comfortable we had to include them on this list. Built with a gentle hemp and cotton blend, these bad boys hang loose on the body, allowing for optimized mobility. The hemp fibers themselves are also super breathable and light, letting you move through your workout with ease.

Core Shorts from Casall

Crafted with a soft and stretchy fabric, the core shorts from Casall are ideal for all sorts of athletic activities. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also outfitted with moisture-wicking properties as well as an interior leg panel to reduce friction.

Under Armour Cage Shorts

Under Armour has been a longtime favorite of athletic dudes, and for good reason; not only is the workout gear top notch, but it’s also affordable. While we could’ve selected any number of its shorts to include on this list, we like the brand’s tough and light cage shorts, which were designed with MMA fighting in mind.

Article originally published September 7, 2016.