The sun’s UV rays pummel your skin every second you’re outside, desperately trying to prematurely age your face and, of course, keep those dermatologists in designer shoes. We’re all spending more time in the sun now that days are longer and temperatures are warmer, so having a good sunscreen is crucial. Of course, the key to a good one is that you want — and remember — to wear, which is a serious challenge for guys with oily or combination skin.

Best Buy

Murad Man Face Defense, SPF 15

This is an easy, shine-free moisturizer to use every day. At less than two ounces, it’s small enough to throw into your gym bag. It’s “only” SPF 15, but even that protects against 94 percent of UVB rays. Apply about a teaspoon to your face for protection. The product’s patented Skin Repair System also helps restore elasticity.

Other Great Options

Shiseido Urban Environment Oil Free UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 42

We know the Japanese know a thing or two about presenting perfect skin, but this Shiseido product not only offers sun protection with a matte appearance, it also has root extracts to reduce the size of visible pores. The bottle shape is a little funky, but since it kinda looks like a golf club cover, leave it in your golf bag to protect your skin while on the links.

Clinique for Men Broad Spectrum SPF 50

It’s lightweight and easy enough to wear all the time and, at SPF 50, you’re getting a lot of protection. Keep it with your shaving kit and apply as the final layer after you’ve shaved, moisturized, and used any other product before you head out the door.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Ultra-Light Tinted Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50

Offering many of the benefits of other products here, La Roche-Posay has just a hint of tint, offering a rosy glow if you’ve been staying out of the sun so far this season. It’s a great product to start the summer or to have handy for winter vacations. Diving into the pool? This sunscreen is water resistant for 40 minutes, so it’s a great one to roll up with your towel and pool toys.

Menaji Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30

Since we’re venturing into products with a little color, Menaji’s everyday moisturizer not only offers a pretty decent SPF, it also offers a slight tint to even out your complexion, smooth skin, and minimize pore size. It comes in three tones so it’s easy to match your skin color. Use it with their Liquid Powder Shine Eliminator cream for an even more matte look. Leave a bottle in your desk drawer to apply before lunchtime walks or before you head out for an evening ball game.

Article originally published June 16, 2017. Last updated June 20, 2018.