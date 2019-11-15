We’ve put together a list of our favorite luxury coolers with all the bells, whistles, tech, and style to ensure you keep looking hot while your drinks stay ice cold. Pick the one that’s right for you, whether you need a festival do-it-all, urban pack, or want the Bugatti of coolers.

Icemule Boss Backpack

When Icemule named its ultimate cooler backpack the “Boss” they weren’t messing around. Premium, multi-day ice retention from 3cm closed-cell PolarLayer XT insulation foam sits on a sturdy suspension system so you can go far and long knowing your cans and ice will stay frosty (and without wrecking your shoulders from the weight). Similar to a luxury backpacking pack, the Boss includes ventilation air mesh back pads, a cushioned hip belt, and sternum strap. The pack is rugged yet modern and we can easily imagine The Rock wearing one. Weighing 7.5 pounds empty, the Boss holds 30L or 24 cans plus ice. Pockets, bungee cords, and other outdoor additions make this pack highly technical and multi-functional.

Pelican Elite Soft Cooler

Murdered-out with 100% leak-proof TZIP Zippers, the Made in the USA Pelican Soft Cooler is our urban day-pack cooler for rooftop parties in the summer. The cooler doubles as a sexy lunch box during the work week — no frills, bright colors, or froof. Pelican boasts their Soft Coolers are 55% lighter than hard-shell coolers, but keep construction tough with 840 durable double coated fabric. The food-grade liner is FDA approved and a stainless steel tie-down doubles as a bottle opener.

RovR RollR 60

As festival season heats up, rely on an all-terrain, do-it-all cooler that is easy to transport and doesn’t make all the walking, lines, and hustle of a festival difficult. RovR’s 60-quart RollR is certified grizzly bear-resistant and has space for an attachable prep station, cup holders, dry bin, stash bag, wagon bin, and more (all sold separately but SO worth it). Ten days of ice retention and high-performance 9-inch rubber wheels make this cooler nearly invincible. Comes in colors Desert, Moss, and Powder — depending on where your festival takes place.

Sovaro 30-Quart Luxury Cooler

Sovaro’s line of coolers have to be some of the most handsome on the market, but they’re much more than a pretty face. Each is insulated with cork, which repels mold and mildew and acts as a natural barrier between the structural walls and the interior. The streamlined design coupled with strong rubber gaskets mean an airtight seal and long temperature retention. This 30-quart model holds up to eight wine bottles upright and comes at an ideal size for nighttime concerts and dinner picnics. The cooler also comes in 45 and 70-quart sizes.

