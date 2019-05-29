Share

Once you’ve identified a product that works for you, don’t just keep it for special occasions. Use it on a regular basis to fight off aging and keep those orbs looking fresh all year long.

Best Eye Cream for Men

Perricone M.D. Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream

Perricone embraces a holistic approach to skincare, addressing health from the inside out, including an anti-inflammatory diet, nutritional supplements, and topical skincare. While you may not be prepared to start binging on salmon and turkey burgers, this non-greasy eye cream will be a step in the right direction. Hyaluronic acid, which is something your skin produces on its own but that tends to get eaten up by aging and the environment, helps maintain the skin’s hydration. We like Perricone’s eye cream so much we awarded it best eye cream in The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Eye Creams for Men

Eterno Skincare The Time Eraser

Said to work in as little as 60 seconds, the Time Eraser promises to provide the benefits of a “facelift” in four weeks. It includes magnesium aluminum silicate, which sounds scarier than it is; the ingredient is made from purified and refined clay and helps the product tighten and smooth skin. Chondrus crispus, another gift from the sea, is a seaweed extract that contains a hydrating blend of vitamins and minerals. The packaging may be a bit off-putting, looking like something between a hypodermic needle and a baby bottle, but gently pat the cream on problem areas. No injections necessary.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye

The cream locks in that moisture all day, keeping you — or at least your eyes —looking on top of your game. Now, about that client deck you were supposed to finish last night …

ClarinsMen Anti-Fatigue Eye Serum

Designed to fight aging, this Clarins product “decongests” puffiness and brightens dark circles, while smoothing fine lines and wrinkles by tightening eye contours. Using your ring finger, apply with light tapping motions so as not to stretch the skin further.