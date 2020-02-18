Students at elite prep schools started to pick up the Bean Boots as required parts to their wardrobe. The surge began, and is still going strong. Other brands noticed the duck boot craze and jumped on board.

We’ve rounded up some of the best duck boots here.

Sperry Cold Bay Duck Boot

What started as an experiment in grip on the wet decks of sailboats, Sperry has grown to be a global brand in many different footwear styles. Their classic look carries over to their version of the duck boot, the Cold Bay.

Stain and water-resistant full-grain leather uppers are attached to a lightweight and durable EVA shell on the bottom. They come fully lined with 200 grams of Thinsulate insulation for extra warmth. And of course the signature super-grippy, razor-cut, non-marking Sperry sole is ready for sailing or any other terrible condition you want to throw at it.

Sorel Caribou Wool Duck Boot

If there’s something Sorel knows well, it’s winter boots. The company basically invented the Pac boot style with the waterproof bottom and tall laced upper with a felt liner inside. Perfect for shoveling the driveway or getting around in deep snow.

The Sorel Caribou Wool Boot is a cross between a duck boot and a Pac boot. Totally waterproof and seam sealed the Caribou has no issues with wet sloppy snow or rain. This version of the Caribou has a removable wool liner inside. Sorel rates this one down to -40 F, plenty to keep you warm in the dead of winter. The soft rubber grips well on ice and is designed to never load with snow.

Kamik Yukon 5 Duck Boot

Kamik was founded in 1898 and used natural rubber in their boots until 1982. Always striving to reduce their impact on the environment, natural rubber was phased out in favor of RubberHe, a synthetic alternative that is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable.

The Yukon 5 boot from Kamik features the lighter RubberHe sole with large, grippy lugs, a moisture-wicking liner and waterproof leather upper. 200 grams of Thinsulate insulation keeps your toes warm. The removable felt liner is made from at least three recycled plastic water bottles.

Years down the road, once the boots are completely worn out, just call up Kamik. The brand will mail you a pre-paid label to use to send the boots back so they can be fully recycled.

If you’re in between sizes, think about sizing up for the Yukons.

Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac 6” Duck Boot

The Hunt Pac 6” is the ankle-high version of Eddie Bauer’s first Hunt Pac boot introduced in the 1960s. With a waterproof, seam-sealed leather upper and 200 grams of ThermaFill polyester insulation, they’re great for light snow and rain. The perfect boot for the Pacific Northwest.

The gusseted tongue is connected to the rest of the boot and keeps water and dirt out. The rustproof hardware and vulcanized rubber sole are a good match for the wet, slushy conditions these boots love.

