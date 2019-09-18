What is Dry Shampoo?

In use since at least the 1700s, when genteel men of status would use rice bran to keep their wigs looking spruce, dry shampoo is essentially a powdered starch that absorbs oil and other detritus to freshen up the scalp.

Today’s formulations often include botanical essences and salon-grade add-ins that nourish your hair as well as keep it clean.

When Should You Use Dry Shampoo?

In particular, dry shampoo is a godsend for active men inclined toward travel and the outdoors. If you’re a frequent camper, roadtripper or wilderness explorer, dry shampoo can and should be the only haircare product you pack.

The reason is simple: dry shampoo not only cleans your hair and keeps your scalp grease-free, but it uses your hair’s natural oils to make slicking, sculpting and all other forms of styling a breeze. Plus there’s the fact that it takes up less space in your backpack than shampoo plus conditioner plus pomade plus hairspray.

Should we put it in terms an outdoorsman would understand? It’s the freeze-dried lasagna of grooming materials.

Best Dry Shampoos for Men

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Made from organically harvested oat milk, this ultra-gentle formulation is plant-based and sulfate-free, soothing your scalp even as it cleans and re-energizes your hair.

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

Doing double duty as a styling paste, this dry shampoo is perfect for the guy who cares about his appearance even if he’s unlikely to see anyone else.

Brigeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo

If you’re the type whose scalp gets greasy after just a jog around the block, this one’s for you. The Binchotan charcoal in this formulation cuts through buildup, while witch hazel removes nasty bacteria and biotin nourishes the scalp.

Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo

For that classic Old Spice smell and utilitarian workability, Old Spice’s dry shampoo offers the best bang for your buck in the no-water-needed cleansing category.

