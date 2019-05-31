Share

From the iconoclast To Kill a Mockingbird to the Goosebumps teen mystery series, these 19 books by female authors need to be on your reading list this year:

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

This somber Nigerian love story will most likely take you out of your comfort zone, which is a damn good thing. Doused with themes of prejudice, justice, loss, and love, Americanah tracks the relationship between Ifemelu and Obinze from their teenage affections in Nigeria to their turbulent post 9/11 lives abroad. The do-they-don’t-they question tugs at your guts and is magnificently gloomy in tone, yet punched enough to keep hope alive. While the premise is quick and simple to understand, we wouldn’t sacrifice a single page from the 500-plus novel.

The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith

In this psychological thriller, the young Tom Ripley, a small-time scam artist trying to survive in New York City, is tasked with bringing a shipping magnate’s son, Dickie, back home from his escapades in Italy. Ripley develops an infatuation with Dickie, eventually killing him and taking his identity. That’s all I’ll say, but if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know this novel is pure excitement in all the right ways.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

A book that needs no introduction — Frankenstein might be one of the most recognizable and everlasting stories of all time. Victor Frankenstein, a promising young doctor, brings a monster back from the dead. Google what inspired her to write it … at age 18.

Briefing for a Descent Into Hell by Doris Lessing

Doris Lessing is an absolute wild writer that gives no damns about what other people think and didn’t care when she won the Nobel Prize in Literature. Her novels tend to be hard to enter so I picked Briefing for a Descent Into Hell, a thriller that immediately wraps the reader in a straightjacket. The book follows Professor Charles Watkins of Cambridge University as he is analyzed in a mental hospital after a psychological breakdown.

In a quote: “I can feel myself struggling and fighting as if I were sunk a mile deep in thick dragging water but far above my head in the surface shallows I can see some-laced waves where the glittering fishes dance and swim, though, let me rise, let me come up to the surface like a cork or a leaping porpoise into the light. Let me fly like flying fish, a fish of light.”

Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri

When a book of short stories wins both the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award in the same year, you better read that freaking book. Such was the case for Jhumpa Lahiri’s collection of nine short stories, Interpreter of Maladies, which tracks the friction Indians and Indian Americans feel when transitioning into the “New World” while staying connected to their cultural roots. These stories are filled with humanity and relatability, leaving you smiling and content after closing the book. Plus, we love how simple yet powerful the language and storytelling is. No fluff. For any man who has felt torn between two parts of his identity, read this now.

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

The one-and-only novel published by young female writer Harper Lee (until the anticipated prequel Go Set a Watchman was released in 2015), To Kill a Mockingbird has been called (and even voted in many surveys) the best novel of all time. Iconic lawyer Atticus Finch defends a black man accused of assaulting a white woman. Setting: the Deep South. Time: the Depression. Result: so much electric charge, sparks fly off the pages. This is a truly riveting story about the battle between good and evil.

Girl in a Band by Kim Gordon

Rock goddess Kim Gordon, the former singer, songwriter, and bass player of Sonic Youth, plugs in the mic for her autobiography, Girl in a Band. Brutally honest and wildly fun to read, Gordon reminds us without any hubris that she was one of the founding women of rock. This book will inspire you to be creative and dive into your passions. It’s a quick read, so have Patti Smith’s Just Kids book on hand when you’re done and slip into the lyricism of another great.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Hulu hit it big by adapting this classic dystopian novel into an award-winning television series, but the book (as usual) trumps the screen rendition. Atwood creates a ghastly and captivating tale of the handmaid Offred, who has been forced into a servant caste and tasked with bearing children for elite couples after a totalitarian government takes power in New England. Atwood’s unique cadence of writing is like running down a hill unable to stop.

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

If you haven’t already seen the movie, don’t watch it until you read the book. Gillian Flynn’s suspense tale about a wife’s sudden disappearance will leave you shook to the core, especially as the bizarre clues to her discover roll out. It’s rare that a novel takes us so unimaginably far from where we expected to go, but Gone Girl does that with thrilling mastery. Dark yet impossible to look away from, this book will help you appreciate your boo for not being a psycho. If you dig this story, move on to The Girl on the Train and Sharp Objects.

Too Much Happiness by Alice Munro

One thing is certain about Alice Munro’s stories: You will never anticipate where you’re going and what you’ll feel, but you’ll never be able to live the same as you did before reading them. In her collection, Too Much Happiness, Munro’s subtle art of emotional manipulation shines its brightest with stories that seem calm and ordinary at the surface, then drag you under with force and fury. These stories dissect human strength and weakness, creating little windows into our own souls. Her language is similarly bare to Hemingway, but completely unique. Bite off a story each night and try not to eat the whole thing.

Middlemarch by George Eliot (Mary Ann Evans)

During a time when Victorian female authors were pigeonholed into writing romance fantasy, Evans decided to write under the male name, George Eliot, and keep her un-happy ending. Real and really good.

In a quote: “If we had a keen vision and feeling of all ordinary human life, it would be like hearing the grass grow and the squirrel’s heart beat, and we should die of that roar which lies on the other side of silence.”

Ariel by Sylvia Plath

I’ll be bold and say, don’t bother with Ted Hughes (Sylvia Plath’s writer/poet husband). Plath is much better. Ariel is one of those few books that can be forever re-read and still felt fresh like a smack on the face. This 1965 poetry collection is dark, visceral, and brings to life the small corners of ordinary home life. Plus, you’ll never look at a “housewife” the same way again.

A Good Man is Hard to Find and Other Stories by Flannery O’Connor

No writer, I mean nobody, can capture the build-up, action, and wake of violence as the likes of Flannery O’Connor. You’ll tremble from her short story collection set to the backdrop of American Gothic, including the classic “A Good Man is Hard to Find.”

And Still I Rise by Maya Angelou

For anyone who has ever felt beaten down by prejudice, circumstance, people, jobs, or hardship, Maya Angelou’s third book of poetry will fill your blood with lead and makes you indomitable.

The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros

This is a coming-of-age story of Esperanza Cordero, a Latina girl growing up in inner-city Chicago. All at once hilarious and rough, the novel touches on the power of place in our definition of self, along with the desire to escape circumstances of our upbringing. Esperanza notes her environmental and cultural surroundings, where neighboring impoverished Puerto Ricans and Chicanos build their lives. In essence: a perspective previously lacking and very much essential.

Love Medicine by Louise Erdrich



In Erdrich’s Love Medicine, each chapter shares a new conversational narrative from a small group of Chippewa living on a North Dakota reservation. More than 60 years pass within the pages as we’re told the stories of men, women, and myth that defines the Chippewa experience, culture, and clan. These stories seem to creep into the very marrow of your bones as the descriptive landscape feels as real as looking through a window.

In a quote: “Your life feels different on you, once you greet death and understand your heart’s position. You wear your life like a garment from the mission bundle sale ever after — lightly because you realize you never paid nothing for it, cherishing because you know you won’t ever come by such a bargain again.”

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion

Truman Capote praised Didion’s first nonfiction collection that looks specifically at the counter-culture around the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco and other California cities as pure art with some of the best prose ever written. A taste of one essay: a pre-school aged child is given LSD by her parents.

In a quote: “Character — the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life — is the source from which self-respect springs. Self-respect is something that our grandparents, whether or not they had it, knew all about. They had instilled in them, young, a certain discipline, the sense that one lives by doing things one does not particularly want to do, by putting fears and doubts to one side, by weighing immediate comforts against the possibility of larger, even intangible, comforts.”

Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling

Hah! You thought we’d forget this seven-book series that was probably the first 100-plus page book you ever read. For so many people, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter wizarding series got them into the joy of reading. (Remember that feeling when you just couldn’t put the new book down!?) HBO recently made all the movies available, so better yet, re-read all the books. They’ll make you laugh and cry as hard as your pre-pubescent, if not harder.

Goosebumps

While R.L. Stine gets all the credit for freaking you out as a kid (OK, these books still wig us out) with horror stories about killer ventriloquist dolls and evil scarecrows, Goosebumps, it turns out, was also written and re-written by Stine’s wife, Jane Waldhorn.

In a quote: “Make him stop!” Kris screamed at her sister. “I can’t!” Lindy cried in a trembling voice. Her face became pale, her eyes wide with fear. “I can’t make him stop, Kris! He — he’s speaking for himself!”