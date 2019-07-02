Strike the Perfect Balance With the Best Yoga Pants for Men

Share

Yoga is all about balance. Not just the balance required to transition from pose to pose, but also mental and energetic balance. When you’re mid-session, you don’t want a heavy wardrobe or tight, pinching pants that don’t grant you the flexibility to move your limbs and clear your mind.

Lululemon Intent Jogger

Constructed with the brand’s sweat-wicking, four-way stretch Luon fabric, these joggers from Lululemon are breathable, elastic, and ultra-soft. The high-performance material is especially well-suited for yoga, allowing for a fluid practice that’s as calming as it is restorative.

Micro Terry Trackpant from Rhone

The Micro Terry Trackpant from Rhone is designed to be an all-around great workout pant geared toward recovery. A soft waistband, durable drawcord, and tapered fit make it particularly good for yoga, where mobility is next to godliness especially when making your way through a complicated sun salutation. Don’t know what a sun salutation is?

The perfect option for the burgeoning yogi in search of something extra lush, the Mojo pant from Prana is built with softness in mind. A plush waistband gives way to a stretchy, woven fabric imbued with moisture-wicking properties and quick-dry tech. Slip these on and get ready to say Namaste

A form-fitting alternative to some of the flowier options on this list, the Now Pants from Manduka feature a four-way stretch fabric that fits snug to the body for excellent ease of motion. A tapered leg sits at either the ankle or mid-calf and a special flatlock seaming helps to alleviate chafing. Plus, pockets!

Sunday Performance Jogger from Vuori

A multi-purpose essential fantastic for both daily and athletic wear, the Sunday Performance Jogger is sure to be your new favorite yoga pant. And why? The performance stretch jersey knit not only allows for excellent mobility, but also comes infused with moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties. A win-win anytime, but especially when you finally land in crow pose.

Article originally published by LeeAnn Whittemore on October 4, 2017. Last updated by Cody Gohl on October 29, 2018.