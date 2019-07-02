The Manual
Uncategorized Archives

Shades of Cool: A Guide to the Best Winter Sunglasses for Men

The Manual
By

We often think about (and shop for) stylish sunglasses when the sun is high in the sky during the warm spring and summer months. But there’s a catch: Your eyes still need protection from the sun, even when winter comes calling. Factor in a bright day with a ton of reflective snow, and you could be looking at more sunlight on a winter day than in the summer. And beside the eye protection-factor, your winter wardrobe could use some eye-catching accessories anyway, even if you’re bundled up to your neck. 

The Best Winter Sunglasses for Men

RAEN Wiley SunglassesRAEN Wiley Sunglasses

When you think about the best winter sunglasses, you might be tempted to think of eyewear that’s purely functional, not stylish. Fear not, though. RAEN brings some serious style to your cold-weather eyewear, with a pair that you can keep on wearing into spring. Better yet, if you pick ‘em up via Modern Anthology, you can snag some winter shirting or decor, too.

Nike Vision KD Flicker Sunglasses
Nike Vision KD Flicker Sunglasses

While very few of us — well, just one man, to be exact — are blessed with the on-court ability of Kevin Durant, you can channel a bit of his style with a pair of surprisingly stylish shades inspired by the man himself.

Oakley Two Face Sunglasses
Oakley Two Face Sunglasses

Oakley is another brand more commonly known for seriously sporty styles of sunglasses (say that five times fast) … and yet, the Two Face Sunglasses are as fitting off the slopes as they are on the mountain. Priced at $100, we can get behind these durable shades.

Le Specs Weekend Riot Sunglasses
Le Specs Weekend Riot Sunglasses

Functionality and affordability are the name of the game with these durable rubber sunglasses, able to withstand early morning coffee runs in the snow with ease. These are a surprisingly tough and rugged pair of shades to shield your face this winter. They channel a bit of classic alpine style, meaning they’re fit to wear with tailored black alpine trousers, black hiking boots and a navy turtleneck — a la James Bond, of course. 

Goodr Running Sunglasses
Goodr Running Sunglasses

We applaud Goodr for creating a pair of winter-ready sunglasses that won’t slip or bounce. This pair won’t won’t break the bank, either. That’s saying the very least; these are the best steal on this list of the best winter sunglasses, far and away.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

Replace Your Shorts With the Best Men's Pants for Fall
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized Archives

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized Archives

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized Archives

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne