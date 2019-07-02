Share

We often think about (and shop for) stylish sunglasses when the sun is high in the sky during the warm spring and summer months. But there’s a catch: Your eyes still need protection from the sun, even when winter comes calling. Factor in a bright day with a ton of reflective snow, and you could be looking at more sunlight on a winter day than in the summer. And beside the eye protection-factor, your winter wardrobe could use some eye-catching accessories anyway, even if you’re bundled up to your neck.

The Best Winter Sunglasses for Men

RAEN Wiley Sunglasses

When you think about the best winter sunglasses, you might be tempted to think of eyewear that’s purely functional, not stylish. Fear not, though. RAEN brings some serious style to your cold-weather eyewear, with a pair that you can keep on wearing into spring. Better yet, if you pick ‘em up via Modern Anthology, you can snag some winter shirting or decor, too.

Nike Vision KD Flicker Sunglasses

While very few of us — well, just one man, to be exact — are blessed with the on-court ability of Kevin Durant, you can channel a bit of his style with a pair of surprisingly stylish shades inspired by the man himself.

Oakley Two Face Sunglasses

Oakley is another brand more commonly known for seriously sporty styles of sunglasses (say that five times fast) … and yet, the Two Face Sunglasses are as fitting off the slopes as they are on the mountain. Priced at $100, we can get behind these durable shades.

Le Specs Weekend Riot Sunglasses

Functionality and affordability are the name of the game with these durable rubber sunglasses, able to withstand early morning coffee runs in the snow with ease. These are a surprisingly tough and rugged pair of shades to shield your face this winter. They channel a bit of classic alpine style, meaning they’re fit to wear with tailored black alpine trousers, black hiking boots and a navy turtleneck — a la James Bond, of course.

Goodr Running Sunglasses

We applaud Goodr for creating a pair of winter-ready sunglasses that won’t slip or bounce. This pair won’t won’t break the bank, either. That’s saying the very least; these are the best steal on this list of the best winter sunglasses, far and away.