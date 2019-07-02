The Manual
Snow Doesn't Stand a Chance Against the Best Winter Boots for Men

Beau Hayhoe
By

To us, it’s pretty simple: Tough winter weather calls for tough winter boots. Not just any old pair will do, though. No, you surely need a pair of the best winter boots. From brands big and small, expected and unexpected, we’ve got you covered.

The Best Winter Boots for Men to Shop Now

Sorel Cheyanne Lace II Duck Boots
best winter boots sorel

The best men’s winter boots often do more than one thing well. In the case of the sturdy-yet-lightweight Cheyanne Duck Boots from Sorel, that duality comes in the form of a waterproof, full-grain leather upper and a vulcanized rubber shell to go along with design details that are a touch more stylish than your average duck boots. That makes this pair a relatively easy choice for any list of the best winter boots for men.

Danner Raptor 650 Boots
best winter boots winer danner raptor

We always appreciate a great pair of stylish leather boots, particularly from the Northwest-based style purveyors at Danner. But y’know what we appreciate even more? A pair of stylish leather boots that outperform the rest, like the Raptor 650. Featuring Primaloft insulation and Danner Dry waterproof technology, these are adventure-tested, yet they wouldn’t look out of place when worn with navy chinos and a shawl cardigan to your favorite brewery.

Nisolo Mateo Moc Toe Boots in Brandy
Nisolo Mateo Moc Toe Boots in Brandy

As Nisolo so fittingly says, the Mateo is a modern take on the classic moc toe, with a slim silhouette and a handsome brandy colorway to prove it. We’d wear these with broken-in blue jeans, a thermal henley, and a navy bomber jacket for straightforward-yet-cool style this fall and winter.

Red Wing Heritage Iron Ranger Boots
best winter boots red wing

To put it simply, the Iron Ranger Boots are a stone-cold classic, and the rich black color here is badass enough to wear with slim black jeans and a moto jacket, or else as an edgy way to cap off a grey flannel suit. Yes, you heard that right.

Rancourt & Co.  Harrison Boots
best winter boots rancourt amp co harrison

What is it we love so much about these gorgeous, handcrafted boots? Is it the timeless attention to detail or the American-made quality? Maybe it’s the outstanding Horween vegetable-tanned leather? Or perhaps it’s the fact that these classic boots were made for winter weekends aplenty? OK, let’s be honest — it’s a little bit of all of those.

Thursday Boots Commander Boots
best winter boots thursday commander

Thursday Boots knows how to make rugged hiking boots as well as it does sharp, dressy Chelsea boots and chukkas. The fact that these classically inspired hiking boots are made with Colorado Rugged and Resilient Leather tells you all you need to know.

M.Gemi Zolla Boots
best winter boots m gemi

Take a page out of the playbooks of our neighbors across the pond with these refined hiking boots.  The Zolla gets all the details of the classic hiking boot right, with none of the chunky silhouette. To us, that means you should wear them with everything from faded denim and a classic crewneck sweater to a tan herringbone suit.

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
7 Best Men's Denim Jackets to Shop Right Now
