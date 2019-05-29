The Manual
7 Best Wine Books to Sip On Right Now

Mark Stock
By

There are a lot of books on the subject — covering every aspect of the wine industry — and as with anything, some are better than others. Whether you’re looking to make your own vino at home, want to read about that wine-loving character before Paul Giamatti played him in Sideways, or simply want to know the difference between Syrah and Shiraz, these books are for you.

The New Wine Rules by Jon Bonné

Bonne’s commentary is compelling and walks the fine line between approachable and geeky. This is a great primer on the current state of the industry and might even make you a more adventurous consumer. Maybe.

Sideways by Rex Pickett

Pickett blends dark comedy with wine romanticism beautifully, in a way that appeals to everybody, from Merlot chuggers to Pinot Noir sniffers. In many ways, this is the story that convinced America to start paying a bit more attention to what it was pouring into its collective glass.

Knowing and Making Wine by Emily Peynaud

It’s dry, to the point, and often very French, but that’s the point. I turn to my own copy often, especially when I need to dive deeper into the winemaking process. It’s dense, but if you really want to know about theory and practical applications, it’s a must-have.

Postmodern Winemaking by Clark Smith

This book is a gift to industry types looking to expand their knowledge. But it’s written in a way that’s entertaining to the guy who still doesn’t know that Pinot Gris and Pinot Grigio are the same thing.

Oxford Companion to Wine by Jancis Robinson

If you have more than a few bottles of wine at home, you should probably have this book. It’s not going to knock your socks off with creative license, but it sure as hell is going to give you all the info you need when you crack your next puzzling bottle and want to explain it, somewhat confidently, in front of your pals. 

The Widow Clicquot by Tilar J. Mazzeo

Wine books can touch on all kinds of stuff. It has all the drama of a prized Hollywood drama, without the formulaic predictability.

Complete Wine Selector by Katherine Cole

Regrettably, there’s a lot of intimidation still lingering in the world of wine. We’re afraid to ask the wrong question in the tasting room or misinterpret a grape in a blend. This book remedies all that, offering an extremely approachable guide to this vast galaxy. 

