12 Best Whiskey Glasses to Elevate Your Drinking Experience

Share

Whiskey and ice are very nice, but if you’re drinking from a normal glass, you need to level up.

Sophisticated glasses comes with the territory of becoming a connoisseur of whiskey. Do you find yourself always correcting friends and strangers about the difference between bourbon and Scotch? (Bonus points for those who tell us in the comments.) Do you have the perfect Old Fashioned recipe?

Stop treating whiskey like just another spirit and start respecting the quality with these whiskey glasses. Not only do they look dapper, but they’re also scientifically engineered to cut the sharp nose sting and lift the sweetest aromas to the front.

Norlan Glass VAILD Black Edition

You won’t be able to tell from the darkened outside, but holding the new VAILD Edition of Norland Glass creates a recursive infinity mirror within, as stray photons find their way into the “light trap” and bounce around, taking with them the distinct notes of your favorite whiskey. “Through specially developed protrusion forms inside the glass — adapted through studying bio-mimicry — when swirled around the glass, the fluid (whiskey) forms a standing wave shape which increases the surface-to-air ratio and rate of oxidization. The effect here is that considerably more ethanol evaporates. This resulting increase in volatility allows the whiskey to become significantly more expressive,” say experts at Norlan. These guys really did their homework, comparing their glass to other shapes in an epic test of quality and aromatics … see for yourself.

Richard Brendon Diamond Double Old Fashioned Glass

With luxury mouth-blown and hand-cut glass, this twist on the iconic Old Fashioned vessel adds a tight diamond pattern at the base and enough room to pour a double (amen!). The look is both old-world and modern, and a stunning example of how the craft of whiskey goes beyond distilling and into the ritual of pouring. The texture creates a delicate rainbow effect as the light refracts through the piece, bringing a grace to the sleek lines.

Rikke Hagen’s Whiskey Glass

Leave it to the Danes to create a modern whiskey glass that elevates not only the aesthetic of your boozing but the taste. The Rikke Hagen’s Whiskey Glass was designed around the way you hold the cup in your hand. The result opens the aroma and volume of whiskey. The wide rim lets the spirit breathe, the curve at the bottom provides a natural grasp for the glass, and the bubble elevates any ice cubes. This is an essential addition to your developing at-home bar.

Yes, these unusual glasses are “neat” in terms of their smart and dapper looks, but also for their hidden scientific design. After meticulously researching the science of how alcoholic spirits drift to the nose, NEAT was born from “Naturally Engineered Aroma Technology” and a distaste for the burning “ethanol vapor” that “tickles” your nose before taking a sip of whiskey. Opting for an open-mouth shape that helps diffuse sharp alcohol fumes, NEAT lets you enjoy the sweetest aromas of the spirit and detect hidden tasting notes. Made in the U.S. with lead-free crystal, this glass can work overtime with tequilas, cognacs, and rums too.

The Glencairn Whiskey Glass

You are not a true whiskey connoisseur until you own your own set of traditional Glencairn-style glasses. The tulip-shaped bowl was revolutionary when it was introduced, letting its drinker savor the complexity of fine whiskeys (suggested use being sipping aged bourbon or single malt Scotch.) Said to bring out the full value and aroma of the spirit, the Glencairn is for the whiskey lover fascinated with the art of distilling and the subtle nuances of each barrel and bottle. The glass sits comfortably in hand with a tapered pedestal sham.

Huckberry Soapstone Glass

These glasses take the best part of whiskey stones (keeping whiskey chilled without diluting it) and make that into an entire glass. Made from a solid piece of soapstone, the glass holds temperature longer than other whiskey glasses without the need for ice or whiskey stones. Dishwasher and microwave-safe (why you’d put it in there in the first place is beyond us), they are a rock-solid choice.

Think of this whiskey glass as the Megazord (yes, that’s a Power Rangers reference) of the whiskey glass world. First, it is double insulated, allowing your whiskey to stay chilled for a long, long time. Second, the bell-shaped inner portion is similar to a Glencairn and helps when nosing and tasting your whiskey. Finally, the lines you see in the glass aren’t just for decoration — they mark ounces, making it easy to know how much you’re putting in your glass.

Uncommon Green Maps Glass

Uncommon Green takes your favorite places and puts them on glassware. While you can get your hometown or favorite city on a pint glass, coffee mug, and wine glass, or favorite is the whiskey glass. Holding 11.2 ounces, each glass depicts the city streets, neighborhoods, and latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates for the city. These are great as gifts for people moving away or moving to a new place.

Feeling fancy? No? Well, you will if you pick up these whiskey glasses. You see the gold around the outside of these glasses? Well, it’s real and it’s 24-karat. Yes, these whiskey glasses have hand-etched gold around them, for the ultimate expression of the high life. If you ever need to show off to anyone, bring these out.

No, you’re not drunk already, this glass is sitting on its side. The glass was designed to sit on its side in order to aerate whatever you’re drinking as you pour or swirl it around in the glass. In addition, the 50-degree angles on the bottom of the glass allow it to rock around, making it practically spill-proof — a good thing indeed after you’ve had one or five drams.

A one-two punch, this package contains not only a glass but also a steel ball for chilling your whiskey (as well as a pair of tongs for getting it in and out without breaking the glass). For those out there that like a some mild, repetitive entertainment with their whiskey, the Rox and Roll glass allows you to roll the steel ball around the bottom of the glass (which is shaped to facilitate this), while simultaneously giving you something to stare at while deep in contemplation and keeping your whiskey cool.

Made of 100 percent Eastman Tritan plastic, these are indestructible whiskey glasses. If you’re one that likes to get a little rough (or take your whiskey to rough places), then these will be for you. With a lifetime warranty for scratching and cracking, the company is more than willing to back up their indestructible claim. Dishwasher and microwave-safe, these glasses also stay clear even after multiple washes.

Article originally published by Jahla Seppanen on March 20, 2018. Last updated by Sam Slaughter on December 17, 2018.