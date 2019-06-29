23 Best Travel Pants for Hiking, Exploring, and Everything in Between

Share

While it comes down to personal preference, this may be our most comprehensive roundup of travel pants ever. The toughest part will be picking the pair that’s right for you.

Paskho Minimalist

This modern take on travel pants is ideal for town or travel. The Bluesign-approved Swiss-made fabric is comprised of 88% nylon and 12% Elastane. While the pants have a snap fly closure, an elasticized waistband paired with interior drawcord allow for dialing in the fit.

Rhone Commuter Slim Pant

This slim fit option made from luxurious stretch fabric is perfect for travel or as your daily office attire. The pants feature a multitude of pockets, including a media pocket and a security pocket inside the right back.

Mack Weldon Radius Pant

These technical travel pants have a modern look and fit that are water-, wind-, and stain-resistant thanks to high-tech fabric made from 91% polyester and 9% spandex.

Aviator Nation Moto Sweatpants

You’re not going to want to limit yourself to just gym visits in these fitted sweatpants. The tri-blend fabric of cotton, polyester, and rayon will ensure you never want to take them off. Did we mention that they also have hand-stitched knee pads for added comfort?

Patagonia Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Pants

Just in time for summer, these pants are exactly what we would expect from Patagonia. Made of organic cotton and hemp, they are designed with a slim yet comfortable fit.

Toad and Co. 5-Pocket Mission Ridge Lean Pant

What was good, just got better. The brand took its popular khaki style pant and created a more jean-like product featuring five-pocket styling. The comfortable yet durable design is created using 77% organic cotton and 21% polyester.

Fjällräven Greenland Canvas Jeans

This five-pocket model is made from heavy duty organic cotton canvas fabric for a durable, rugged, wear-anywhere pant. Articulated knees provide ample mobility despite a regular fit.

Montane Terra Converts

Convertible pants may arguably be the most versatile pair to take on anything life throws your way. One minute they’re pants, then with a quick pull of the zipper, they’re shorts. Constructed from weather resistant VECTOR Lite, these pants offer stretch, breathability, and sun protection for trek and travel.

Arc’teryx Russet Pant

Created with climbing performance in mind, these nylon canvas pants have a cotton-like feel for everyday wear. Articulated patterning and a gusseted crotch provide a full range of motion on or off the rock.

Duluth Trading Co. Dry on the Fly Convertible Cargo Pants

Duluth decided to take their bestselling Dry on the Fly Cargo Pants and add an additional feature by providing a convertible option. Made from 97% nylon and 3% spandex, these pants are sure to become a favorite. As an additional bonus, the nine pockets will offer you plenty of storage for your personal items (and possibly your friend’s stuff as well).

Backcountry Go-To Stretch Twill Pant

This Backcountry exclusive is made from 97% cotton with a hint of spandex for added stretch. While we don’t typically like to travel abroad in products made largely of cotton, we made an exception for these slim-fitting twill pants.

Icebreaker Persist Pant

With a nylon outer face and a merino wool next-to-skin lining blended with a little spandex for stretch and mobility, these are your next do-it-all pants. While rugged and functional enough for the backcountry, they’re also stylish enough for a night on the town.

Mammut Macun Soft-Shell Pants

The comfortable yet technical soft shell fabric with its elasticized properties make these pants ideal for mountain pursuits. And thanks to the DWR (Durable Water Repellent)-treated outer face, they are perfect for repelling the elements on or off the trail.

Stio Pinedale Pant

An extremely versatile and technical pant, the Pinedale’s softshell design is ideal for whatever adventure or lifestyle event come your way. Designed for active pursuits, the pant is equally adept for daily use and the fabric is Bluesign-approved.

Bluffworks Ascender Chino

These adventure-ready pants are a one-and-done choice for all pursuits. Made from 100% polyester, these soft, wrinkle-resistant chinos come in regular and tailored fits. There are 10 total pockets, including two phone pockets, three anti-theft hidden zippered pockets, and a secret money pouch.

Ortovox Engadin Pants

Blending a sustainably sourced organic cotton and synthetic outer shell with a cotton and Merino wool lining, the Engadin is designed to ensure durability and comfort. Rounding out the list of features include adjustable ankle cuffs, anatomically shaped knee region, and an assortment of pockets. You’ll be trail ready at a moment’s notice.

Prana Hendrixton Pant

This new men’s style features the brand’s bestselling Stretch Zion fabric for adventure-ready straight-fit pants with everyday styling. The quick dry fabric is ideal for whatever the day holds in store. The ventilated inseam, DWR treatment, and UPF 50+ protection will ensure you stay as cool as you’ll look.

KÜHL Renegade Rock Pants

Constructed with Duralux, a durable (hence the name) softshell fabric, the Renegade Rock pant feels soft like cotton yet is designed to tackle the great outdoors in style. These hiking pants are packed with features to take you from town to trail and back again. They feature eight mesh pockets to easily store all of your essentials in a secure fashion including two secret cell phone pockets.

Kitsbow Haskell Pant

Designed by a cycling apparel company, the Haskell pants are made of durable, woven nylon and feature a tailored fit for a do-anything, go-anywhere pant. Many of the features that make this pant ideal for cycling also make it the perfect go-to pant from travel to trail. And just in case you happen to need to pedal home after an evening on the town, the subtle reflective taping across the back of the pant (and the reflective detailing on the belt loops) will aid in visibility.

Mountain Khakis Cruiser II Pant

This recently revised staple to the Mountain Khaki line underwent a slight tapering of the knee and leg opening for an enhanced slimming effect. This classic fit pant is made of quick-drying, stretchy, and moisture-wicking nylon and spandex for just the right amount of stretch. The adjustable snaps on the heel cuffs allow for tapering further from the knee down or reducing drag on the trail.

Helly Hansen Holmen Pant

With a heritage of making quality outdoor gear that endures in the elements, Helly Hansen has raised the bar with these hiking pants. Featuring 100% Bluesign-approved stretch twill fabric, these pants are as soft and comfortable as they are functional.

Foehn Brise Pant

While designed for life on the rock, they’re equally at home off of it as well. The stretchy, Bluesign-approved fabric is DWR-treated for water repellency to provide the right amount of versatility and protection regardless of your pursuit. The stretch waistband adds an element of comfort while the stretch cuffs create a versatile and tapering effect.

Salewa Pedroc Light Durastretch Pant

Any pant designed for high-aerobic alpine activity is surely ideal for navigating the rigors of daily life and travel. These fully synthetic four-way stretch pants are breathable and quick-drying for active pursuits.