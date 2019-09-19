Once you’ve selected a new laptop, all you need to do is remember your passport and get ready to have the time of your life.

The Best All-Around

Dell XPS 13

Since Dell launched its sleek, class-leading XPS 13 a few years ago, we’ve been hooked. At the time, it was a pioneering design that challenged the industry to take a big step forward. It was — and still is — lightweight, offering the largest display relative to its form factor of any laptop on the market and featuring powerful internals that have only gotten better. The new design is so pretty, you almost won’t want to hide it in your messenger bag.

The Lightest of the Lightest

LG Gram 15

In the realm of travel-friendly laptops, the LG Gram 15 is damn near-perfect. The flagship Gram boasts a beautiful, 15.6-inch, full-HD IPS touchscreen display, 16GB of memory, and two 512GB SSD hard drives. But the kicker is that it weighs just 2.5 pounds. There are other laptops on the market in this weight class, but none with a 15-inch screen. If you’re looking for the lightest laptop with the biggest screen and best battery life, this is it. But, of course, “light and powerful” almost always translates to expensive.

The Best Value

Acer Spin 5

Acer has made a name for themselves with a steady stream of solid, middle-of-the-road laptops at a great price. The Acer Spin 5 is no exception. The two-in-one design means it’s useful as a standard laptop with a keyboard or as a tablet. The 13.3-inch screen boasts a native 1,920×1,080-pixel resolution, the keyboard is decent, the speakers pack a punch (considering the laptop’s diminutive size), and it offers a great variety of ports. Plus, battery life is excellent — a huge boon for travelers. The new and improved all-metal build is sturdy if a bit heavy.

The Most Budget-Friendly

Asus Chromebook Flip (C302CA)

If you’re looking for a light, travel-friendly laptop at an affordable price, you needn’t look further than a Chromebook. The Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA offers everything you’d expect in an ultra-portable laptop. The 360-degree hybrid hinge design makes it a worthy tablet and laptop. It boasts two USB-C ports, a backlit keyboard, and a sharp, 12.5-inch full HD touchscreen display, all wrapped in a surprisingly modern, 2.5-pound, all-aluminum design. It’s a great blend of portability, design, and price.

Editors' Recommendations