Share

We all want perfectly white teeth, but sometimes obtaining those pearly whites can present a challenge. Not all products work as well as they say they do – so The Manual did some investigative reporting to figure out which products won’t burn a hole in your pocket (or your enamel).

For the Quick Swish

Listerine Healthy White Mouthwash

This anti-cavity rinse uses sodium fluoride to actively fight bacteria and whiten your teeth. The peroxide-free formula is gentle on the gums and helps remove tough stains from your enamel. We recommend using the mouthwash twice a day after brushing to achieve that camera-ready glow.

For an Easy Addition

Arm & Hammer Truly Radiant Whitening Booster

So your teeth just need a little boost and you’re not really down for a lengthy routine any time you want a little whitening. Consider a paste like Arm & Hammer Whitening Booster, which you place over your toothpaste during your daily routine and brush as usual. You can start brightening up your teeth in only a week without having to interrupt your schedule or eliminate your favorite toothpaste brand.

Crest 3D White Brilliance Boost Polishing Treatment

If you’re looking for a beneficial add-on to your normal teeth-cleaning routine, look no further than this polishing treatment from Crest. All you’ve got to do is apply the liquid to your teeth after brushing and presto! A knockout smile that’s as brilliant as you are.

For a Jump Start



Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Advanced Seal

It’s not just a seal you guys – it’s an advanced seal. Crest Whitestrips have been on the market for some time – and they just keep getting better. These won’t slip or slide (like other products with plain ol’ average seals), and you can even drink water while wearing them. Expect to see noticeable whitening in about two weeks. Sometimes even we here at The Manual can’t get over where technology has taken us.

Opalescence Go 15% Whitening Kit

For a more intense experience, check out this whitening system from Opalescence Go. The product comes with trays, which you’ll fill up with a special gel composed of potassium nitrate and fluoride. You’ll then place the trays in your mouth and keep them set for 15-20 minutes once a day. We suggest using the system for up to 5 days.

For a More Natural Option

Tuxedo Natural Teeth Whitener

Words can hardly describe the sheer torture of tooth and gum irritation. The last thing you want to do if you have sensitive teeth or gums is to put anything on your teeth that could make it worse. Even if your teeth aren’t particularly sensitive, you may just have a preference for natural grooming products. Either way, Tuxedo from Gold Mountain Beauty is going to suit you. It comes in powder form, and you can use it by dipping your toothbrush into it before your usual brushing. Tuxedo has a completely natural formula and one jar lasts up to three months, so it’s perfectly gentle on your mouth and your wallet.

Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder

Powered with activated charcoal powder, this all-natural teeth whitener from Active Wow promises to brighten up your smile without causing irritation to your gums. The material is made up of charred coconuts (the purest form of food-grade charcoal), Bentonite, and orange seed oil. To use, simply dip a slightly wet toothbrush into the charcoal and apply it to your teeth for 1-2 minutes. It’ll be messy (and look terrifying), but the results make it well worth the hassle.

For Fast Treatment

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit

Have you decided you’re going all-in on this teeth-whitening thing? Are you only holding out because you’re afraid more advanced products will be too much work for no pay-off? Do you like fun lights but you’re also impatient? The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit is for those who want fast results without a complicated process. Just put some whitening gel into the included tray, turn on the light, and keep the tray in your mouth for thirty minutes a day, and you’ll see visible results after the first treatment.

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

Designed to whiten upper and lower teeth at the same time, this LED light from HiSmile is guaranteed to give you pearly whites in a flash. Simply wear the device for 10 minutes and your teeth will get up to eight shades whiter. We suggest using the light as a compliment to your normal routine, utilizing it sparingly whenever you need a freshen up.

For Professional Help without the Hassle

Lavaan Dental Spa

If you have a wedding, Bar Mitzvah, or red carpet event coming up and you need immediate assistance, visit the Lavaan Dental Spa. A spa for your teeth? Yes, a spa for your teeth! This service, started by NYU College of Dentistry grads Dr. Michelle Katz and Dr. Rappaport, takes all the pain away from setting up a dental appointment. No need to call ahead – just stop by and choose from a wide selection of options on their ‘spa menu’, from a quick 30-minute clean to several express whitening packages. And, of course, if you don’t have a tooth-spa in your area, you can always see your personal dentist, who are privy to high-powered whiteners not available on the open market.

Article updated February 22, 2018 by Cody Gohl.