The Best Sunscreen for Outdoor Fun

Sunscreen is key for anybody who spends ample time outside, regardless of the season. Harmful UV rays can damage your skin and overall health on overcast and sunny days like, never mind the unsightly and painful burn that’s likely to follow.

We live in the land of plenty, which means we don’t have to settle for a single batch of SPF 200 that applies and looks a lot like actual paint. Instead, we can pick and choose based on what we do when outside and how much protection we desire, finding the sweet spot when it comes to skin health.

What’s well known is that it’s better to stay ahead of a burn than play chase. These four sunscreen options offer fantastic preemptive service when it comes to dampening the effects of the sun.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion

Combining quick absorption with maximum protection, this sunscreen from Neutrogena goes on easy. In addition to clean application, the lotion comes in a convenient, packable container. Never greasy and guarding your precious skin without making you feel like you’re wearing another layer, the dry-touch lotion is a perennial favorite among dermatologists. It’s a vacationer’s best friend.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Face Sunscreen

This SPF 60 lotion is great for sensitive skin and lasts a couple of hours per treatment. With no fragrance, featherweight texture, and a non-comedogenic makeup, it’s safe and practically invisible. The sunscreen uses cell-ox shield technology to defend the skin by way of strong antioxidants. For those who want all the benefits without the smell or sensation, this is your sunblock.

Alba Botanica Coconut Oil Hawaiian Clear Spray Sunscreen

One of the better spray-on options, this SPF 50 sunscreen is made with coconut extract, shea butter, and avocado oil. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is highly regarded for its biodegradable nature. Ocean swimmers, especially, appreciate this Skin Cancer Foundation-recommended sunscreen. Plus, it nourishes skin and prevents irritating dryness while offering a subtle taste of Hawaii with the incorporation of some tropical extract.

Coppertone Glow Hydrating Sunscreen

Great for everyday use, this sunscreen is SPF 50 and hydrates for a smooth and satisfying application. Those going for a nice and even tan will appreciate the sunscreen’s deep tone. It offers peace of mind under the sun, whether you’re playing in a river or simply napping in your trusty backyard hammock. We get it, you want a little color, but you can do so safely with this option.

