From Everest-worthy expeditioners to those who’ve just (barely) graduated from the bunny slope, you can’t really get out and enjoy winter’s snowy abundance if you’re too cold.

Before you start looking through your toddler pictures and home movies, don’t sweat it. Today’s snowsuits are designed by the coolest apparel brands from the ski world. They incorporate the very latest in fiber and fabric technology to ensure that every seam is sealed and every surface is waterproof. New insulation keeps the look sleek, with no Michelin Man silhouettes. And speaking of sweat, they also utilize the latest breathable membranes to keep you dry, even while you’re getting a backcountry workout.

One note of consumer caution: If you see a suit you like in your size and favorite color, grab it before it’s gone. If you wait until the day before you head off on that mountain vacation, it may already be packed in somebody else’s suitcase.

Tipsy Elves Santa Fe Shredder Ski Suit

This suit’s style is so 1970s retro, you’ll have “Rocky Mountain High” playing on repeat all winter. Though its “Evel Knievel hits the slopes” aesthetic will win you some serious points at the lodge, the Santa Fe also packs some serious technical features, including a “Tipsy Tech” 100 percent waterproof outer shell, articulated wrist and boot cuffs, an integrated waist adjustment system, secure double-breasted snap pockets, and a concealed waterproof storm hood.

Airblaster Freedom Suit

Another great protective “onesie,” the Freedom offers waterproofing and fully-taped seams. We particularly love this blue color, but the Ox Goat offers a nice neutral with an oxblood kick of color on the hood. There’s a convenient 350° bathroom zip around the middle and upper body handwarmer pockets.

Mountain Hardware Absolute Zero Down Suit

Serious explorers will appreciate that the Absolute Zero Down Suit will keep them warm and comfortable even in extreme climates, but isn’t there a part of you that wants it just for those freezing, wind-chilled commutes? Okay, so maybe the oxygen-mask-compatible collar is a bit of overkill for us amateurs, but the welded, waterproof baffles will help prevent the 800-fill down from getting wet, the hood and hem adjustments are easy to handle—even when wearing gloves—and there’s a six-slider watertight rainbow rear zip for easy in and out.

Helly Hansen ULLR Powder Suit

Backcountry describes this suit as “an impenetrable suit of armor against snow.” Its three-layer Helly Tech Pro fabric includes a FLOW membrane to keep snow out while allowing sweat to escape, keeping you both warm and dry. Its H2Flow venting system allows for a more mechanical approach to regulating interior temperature. The suit also features high-visibility details and the Life Pocket, an insulated safe space to prolong battery life of your phone or camera. There’s even a special “beacon pocket” for an avalanche transceiver if you’re going into serious backcountry.

Obermeyer Foraker Shell Jacket, and Process Pant

Finally, if you like a head-to-toe coordinated look, but are worried that a full suit may trigger some sort of powder-induced claustrophobia, consider a matching jacket and pant combo. There are lots of two-piece options out there, but we particularly like this on-trend cordovan combo from the experts at Obermeyer. The upper shell, besides being waterproof, features engineered anatomical articulation and construction design elements and a powder skirt to keep the snow out from under. It also features a Recco Rescue Reflector, an avalanche rescue system. The snow pants also feature that engineered, ergonomic fit, as well as four-way stretch, waterproof, and breathable fabric that’s fully seam-sealed. A foam mesh lumbar support adds to your comfort and performance. Best of all, they’re insulated with PrimaLoft Black ECO material.

