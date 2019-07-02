The 5 Best Sneakers for Men to Cop Right Now

The Manual
Sneakers are the perfect blend of comfort, style, and function that almost everyone incorporates into their shoe lineup. Despite being classified as an athletic shoe, sneakers have evolved into something much more stylish and essential.

With brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and even Gucci coming out with various designs and colors to match the latest trends, sneakers have become the ultimate fusion of function and fashion.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Sneaker

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Sneaker

Built for runners at every level, these Nike Sneakers offer comfort, speed, and breathable mesh. The Zoom Air was made to be lightweight and responsive to your movements to provide a smooth, natural stride. At the back of the shoe, the collar is turned away to avoid rubbing against your Achilles tendon, so you won’t have to deal with that annoying shoe chafing after a long run. These Nike Air sneakers come in a variety of different colors and styles, so you can customize it to your liking.

Adidas Ultraboost Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost Shoes

With a molded heel and Adidas PrimeKnit fabric, these sneakers provide the support and breathability you need to go the extra mile. If you’re looking for a pair of running shoes that will be able to handle hitting the pavement over long distances while looking glorious, then these Ultraboost shoes are exactly what you need. You can choose between a wide array of colors at checkout, including core black, hi-res blue, and noble red.

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Inspired by the 1985 original, these Air Jordan sneakers are a bit of throwback to that revolutionary shoe that took MJ through his rookie season and first All-Star appearance. If you’re looking for a pair of basketball shoes you can wear on and off the court, these classic Men’s sneakers are just what you need. They come in a variety of colors, like yellow, black, white, and green, but there’s fairly limited stock in select sizes and the more popular colors. You can also take a look at some of the best high-top sneakers of the season for more stylish options.

‘New Ace’ Gucci Sneakers

New Ace Gucci Sneakers

When you think Gucci, a pair of sneakers likely isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. Nonetheless, this iconic luxury brand has a wide variety of stylish and expensive footwear for men. The ‘New Ace’ is clean-cut Italian sneaker shaped from supple leather for ultimate comfort. The design is fairly minimal except for a slithering white and black serpent strewn across green and red stripes.

Fila Pine Mid Sneakers

fila pine mid

Though Fila is not as well-known as Nike or Adidas in the world of shoes, they’ve really upped their sneaker game in recent years. This pair of Fila sneakers offers a premium, refined, and sporty aesthetic. You can wear them as tennis shoes, basketball sneakers, or just your daily minimalist pair.

