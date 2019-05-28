Share

Whichever category you’re in, we suggest getting started by exfoliating with a good facial scrub, opening your pores with a hot shower, and lathering up with a pick from this list of the best shaving creams out there. Since all men have different skin and whiskers, there isn’t really such a thing as a universal “best shaving cream.” Still, those listed below are some of our favorites, and trying one or two of them will certainly help you advance in your personal quest for the perfect shave.

Best Shaving Cream

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream

When it comes to the best shaving creams, you’re looking for a solution that is going to provide the closest, cleanest shave you can get. The shaving cream’s success starts with the lather’s ability to lift the hair on your face and soften the skin underneath and ends with an irritation and razor burn-free result. The formula contains glycerin and coconut acid, which work together to provide hydration during the deforestation stage, and its sandalwood blend offers a pleasant scent for everyday wear. The Art of Shaving is a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Shaving Creams

Cremo Original Shave Cream

This wonderfully rich shaving cream allows your razor to glide across your face, helping reduce the likelihood of nicks and leaving your mug smooth and hydrated. You may be pleased to know that the orange scent doesn’t linger and won’t clash with your cologne or aftershave.

Bulldog Skincare for Men Original Shave Cream

Your skin may not be as sensitive as you think. Hear us out. If you skimp on the pre-shave treat, use a dull blade, or rush through your morning shave routine, you might end up with razor burn and irritation. It happens. Now picture adding a layer of shaving cream filled with synthetic fragrance and chemicals to your raw skin. Ouch! There’s a more comfortable way to shave. Bulldog Original Shave Cream soothes with such natural ingredients as green tea, camelina oil, and aloe vera.

Proraso Shaving Cream

Proraso has four lines of shaving products, including red, green, and blue (which nourish, refresh, and protect the skin, respectively). White, the fourth line, is reserved for men with sensitive skin. Which shaving cream you select depends on your skin type and your nose; blue has hints of licorice, red has earthy notes, white smells like oatmeal, and green smells of mint and eucalyptus.

Clarins Men Smooth Shave Foaming Gel

Clarins has created one of the smoothest shaves around with a combination of aloe vera, galanga, and wintergreen in one foaming gel. Each serves a purpose in getting your face to shaving heaven — the aloe vera to moisturize, galanga to revitalize, and wintergreen for that minty post-shave feeling.

V76 by Vaughn Clean Shave Hydrating Gel Cream

If you’re torn between shaving with a slick gel and a rich cream, this nourishing hybrid is for you. It lathers up to lift and soften tough beard stubble for a close, comfortable shave. It has a spicy, sophisticated scent called Desert Lime, made from a blend of basil, lime, thyme, eucalyptus, ginger, and vetiver.

Blind Barber Watermint Gin Shave Cream

The name may not inspire much confidence, but Blind Barber makes some mighty fine grooming products. The Watermint Gin Shave Cream works up into a clean-smelling lather that helps your razor glide against your skin with minimal risk of cuts or nicks.

Taconic Shave Cream Lavender Lime

Taconic offers an all-natural artisan shave cream that uses a highly concentrated solution of organic aloe, coconut oil, and safflower oil to form a high-quality lather with a thick viscosity that provides a layer of protection against irritation, blemishes, and razor burn. Not only will this shave cream deliver one of the most comfortable shaves, but its lavender and lime scent also calms and awakens the skin underneath your beard.

Marlowe Men’s Shave Cream

What’s the point of a close shave if you have to deal with detrimental after effects, right? The butter and oil blend provides a barrier of protection before cutting away loose hairs, while the algae helps condition and tame inflammation on the face when the cutting is all said and done.