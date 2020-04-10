The Best Sharpening Stones for Your Knives

A whetstone is man’s best friend when it comes to keeping your cutting tools performing at a high level. Initially, you might become overwhelmed with the variety of sharpening stones. Thankfully, finding a serviceable option is quite easy once you know the important features to look for.

What to Consider

There are a few important specifics you should consider when searching for a sharpening stone:

Grit: Arguably the most important aspect of your sharpening stone, grit is something that really determines the sharpening power of your stone. You’ll see this broken down into numbers to reflect the size of the grit, with the lower numbers marking courser stones for heavy-duty sharpening, and higher numbers for refining and polishing.

Size: Size hardly matters in regards to sharpening stones. However, the ideal size is dependent on the size of the knives you’ll be sharpening. Deciphering this is simple: the larger the knives, the larger the stone.

Type: You’ll find that whetstones are offered in many different types of materials. The most common include diamond, ceramic, natural, and synthetic (corundum).

Lubricant: No matter what type of stone you decide on, all sharpening stones require a lubricating substance to sharpen knives properly. You’ll have a choice between two: Water: Water stones are a fantastic option for beginners and experienced sharpeners alike as they’re easy to use and easy to keep clean. Japanese water stones, diamond, and ceramic stones fall under this category. Oil: A stone that has been spruced up with oil tends to hold its flatness more effectively in order to provide you with a sturdy sharpening surface. Some natural whetstones like India or Arkansas stones should be oiled instead because they are typically pre-bathed in oil on arrival. It’s important to remember that once you’ve used oil on a sharpening stone, you must continue to do so as water becomes ineffective after oil has been applied.



Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone

Whether you’re looking to enhance the edge on your set of kitchen knives or get some extra slashing power out of the tools in your shed, Sharp Pebble’s premium whetstone is without a doubt one of the best sharpening stones to brighten up a dull cutter. It’s an extremely durable, dual-grit synthetic water stone that’s equipped with a non-slip bamboo base to ensure the stone holds in place during use.

Details:

Grit: 1000; 6000

Type: Aluminum oxide (corundum)

Optimal size for all your sharpening needs

User-friendly water stone

BearMoo Whetstone Premium 2-in-1 Sharpening Stone

BearMoo’s double-sided sharpening stone is equipped with a versatile grit range to bring life to all your drab blades, from your collection of kitchen knives to your hunting and pocket knives. You can rely on the professional grade white corundum stone to provide stark sharpening performance and a handy safe-holding, non-slip silicone base to reduce the risk of accidents.

Details:

Grit: 3000; 8000

Type: White corundum

Boasts a versatile grit range for all your sharpening and polishing tasks

Water-based lubricant for quick, easy, and clean sharpening

DMT W6EFC Three 6-Inch Diamond Whetstone

If you’re looking for something with a little more oomf, DMT (Diamond Machine Technology) offers a collection of three diamond whetstones that are equally at home in the kitchen or on your workbench in the shop. Diamond sharpening stones tend to sharpen and polish edges faster than conventional stone materials, but with that comes a break-in period of smoothing out the stones’ rough exterior.

Details:

Grit: 325; 600; 1200

Type: Diamond

No lubrication necessary

Delivered in wood box for easy storage

