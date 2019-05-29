The Manual
The Best Shampoos to Keep Your Hair Looking Clean

John Jones
By

Although you can skip a few days of shampooing, modern formulations are such that you really don’t have to; they help maintain your hair and scalp’s moisture balance (especially when used in conjunction with a good conditioner) and get rid of the yucky buildup from pollutants, leftover styling product, our own excess sebum (oily secretions), dead skin cells, and other junk that builds up over 24 hours or so. Try our recommendations to keep your hair clean as a whistle and healthy to boot. 

Best Shampoo for Men

Blackwood for Men HydroBlast Moisturizing Shampoo
best shampoo

Blackwood brings the precision of Japanese hair care and grooming technology to the United States at an amazing price. The brand’s signature deep cleansing shampoo removes oil and buildup with a formula that includes aloe vera, licorice root, and rehmannia chinensis (a flowering Chinese herb) to help revive and restore hair. It’s also good for you and good for the planet because it’s paraben- and cruelty-free. Also, can we also talk about how great that badass black bottle is going to look on your bathroom shelf? It’s also our Grooming Awards winner for Best Shampoo, so you know it’s gotta be good.

Other Great Shampoos

Tenax Shampoo
Tenax Daily Energizing Shampoo

Tenax is designed as a perfect counterpart to the brand’s pomades, gel, and cream, assuring that your ‘do will always be styled perfectly, all while glowing with health and vigor. 

Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourish Shampoo
Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourish Shampoo

Just when you thought the “raw” movement was only going to be limited to your diet. In this case, Matrix Biolage means real, authentic, and wholesome.

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

Running a little late this morning? A dry shampoo can help soak up that sebum and freshen your mop, all while adding a little bit of styling help. R+Co’s dry shampoo is great for all hair types. Just put a little of the paste in your hands and rub them together until it turns into a powder. Work it through the hair from scalp to tips. It can also be used as a “messy” styling aid with washed hair and a blow dryer.

Comprehensive Cranium Care Head Wash
Comprehensive Cranium Care Head Wash

Ever feel like you’re missing something? Like, oh, I don’t know … your hair? We can relate. Just because your dome is a little flashier than others doesn’t mean you should resort to using the same product you use for the rest of your body. A scalp is still a scalp and it needs some special care. Try Comprehensive Cranium Care’s product with a fresh scent of mint, lavender, and bergamot (the citrus that’s in Earl Grey tea). It’s designed to effectively clean head, face, neck, and beard, so your skin feels healthy, hydrated, and replenished.

